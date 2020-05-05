Having pretty much everyone on the internet making fun of your new relationship doesn't exactly sound like a walk in the park, but Kelley Flanagan's response to a meme about her and Peter Weber is surprisingly chill. ICYMI: Peter and Kelley became Instagram official on May 3 when Peter posted a picture of himself and Kelley flying a plane together alongside the caption, "You caught me. Let the adventure begin 💫." In the ultimate embarrassing mom move, a day before Peter's big announcement, his mom Barb jumped the gun and spilled the beans by posting a homemade pic collage featuring five picture her son and Kelley, plus one red rose emoji, alongside the caption, "❤️Serendipity❤️." Oh, and that's not all. Peter's dad also chimed in the same day as his mom to post his own two-picture collage of Kelley and Peter flying a plane alongside the caption, "Happiness is finding your copilot." I feel like I need to also mention Barb commented, "Love is in the Air❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." (LOL, get it? Because flying?)

In response to the big news being shared by Peter and his family, Date Card the podcast took to their account on May 3 to share a hilarious meme. The meme in question featured a girl covering her ears trying to walk away from a boy following her around as he blows on a trumpet. Over the girl they wrote, "Bachelor Nation trying to move on." Over the boy they wrote, "Peter and all his family making sure we know he's f*cking Kelley." They captioned the post:

Honestly. Good for them. Get it. But also.....we get itttttt.

While some might have been offended by a meme making fun of them so blatantly, Flanagan was cool with it. "I shouldn't be laughing Bc this is about me but I did," she wrote in the comments section alongside a crying laughing emoji.

I mean, she's right. It's a funny meme. Can't blame her for cracking up.

News of Kelley and Peter's newly ~official~ relationship comes just a month after Peter went on the record saying they're not an item.

"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," he told Nick Viall during an April 7 episode of The Viall Files. "Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

Looks like he can now officially consider himself "extremely lucky and very happy."