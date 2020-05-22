It's been a trying time for people all over the world dealing with the coronavirus crisis, and celebrities are not immune to the emotions and stress the tough times have brought. Many celebs have been open about their personal experiences with fans in order to help them not feel alone, like Katy Perry, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry's quotes about pregnancy during quarantine are heartbreaking.

Over the past few months, Perry has stayed as busy as ever despite being self-quarantined in her Beverly Hills home. Perry filmed nearly an entire season of American Idol virtually, and has been hard at work on her upcoming fifth studio album. On Friday, May 16, Perry released her latest single "Daisies," and while it was upbeat and full of life, the singer admits she's been on an emotional rollercoaster the last couple of weeks.

Talking to Radio.com on May 21 about self-quarantine, Perry said: “I definitely lock myself in my parked car in front of my house and cry sometimes, just like everyone else does.”

Part of Perry's struggle right now is due to her being a self-admitted workaholic and "super planner." Perry admitted she originally planned to work "until [her] water broke" later this summer.

“In the past, I’ve been a perfectionist slash control freak, and all perfectionist slash control freaks are spiraling right now," Perry explained. "And planners are spiraling. So, I’m spiraling a little bit, like, every day. But I also chalk it up to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time and having a child and not knowing [the future]. Los Angeles just extended their stay-at-home [order] until maybe August, and I’m just like, ‘OK, I’m going to trust the professionals.’”

As for what Perry is — and isn't — doing as she navigates life in quarantine, she said:

I know I should meditate. I know I should talk to my therapist. I don’t get the opportunity just to, like, have a glass of wine right now if I’ve reached a certain point of, ‘Oh, my God, this is way too much, I cannot handle this, I’ll have a glass.’ It’s a real, real time for me. I feel all the feelings.

Though Perry is dealing with her fair share of uncertainty at the moment, there's no denying she's excited to welcome her baby girl into the world later this year.