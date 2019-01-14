Celebrities who post birthday shoutouts on Instagram for other celebrities are some of my favorite humans. You know why? Because as mere followers, we get a tiny bit of coveted access into their relationship that we would not have been privy to otherwise. Which is a pretty cool thing, you know? Especially when the celebs in question are dating each other. Take Katy Perry's Birthday post for Orlando Bloom, for example, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday, Jan, 13.

"Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with," Perry wrote in her caption under the smokin' image of Bloom that she shared in honor of his big day. In it, the Lord of the Rings star is rocking a "Woman Power" sweatshirt and throwing out a shaka sign.

Thanks to Perry's post, we now know that 1) Bloom is the proud owner of at least one piece from Acne Studios' 2015 Feminist Collection — which is all kinds of dope, so well done, sir! And 2) he's not only a kind man, but also probably a pretty chill one, too, given the fact that he's got that whole hang-loose-hand-gesture-and-beaded-bracelet thing going on.

Also worth noting: he may be 42 now, but Bloom's still got a head full of gorgeous dark hair!

Sadly, what the picture doesn't tell us is whether or not these two are getting ready to tie the knot. The pair got back together last year after splitting in 2017. And in October 2018, a source told People magazine that the "Swish Swish" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had officially reached the point where they were discussing their future together.

"Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future," the source revealed to the publication. "Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!" Elite Daily reached out to both Perry and Bloom's teams for comment on that report at the time, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The source also noted that Bloom, who was once hitched to model Miranda Kerr before the two got divorced in 2013, would have no problem giving married life a second go-round.

"He always said he would absolutely get married again," the source explained. "And it seems Katy could be it. They both seem very happy."

As for Perry, she recently credited "balance" as the thing that makes her relationship with Bloom work.

"Ugh! He's always trying to get me to go hike, or do yoga, or eat vegan," Perry told Entertainment Tonight on the set of American Idol in November.

"Katy's like, 'I'll hike to Taco Bell with ya," joked her co-star Lucas Bryan.

"I sure will!" Perry fired back. "Crunchwrap supreme, extra meat, extra onions."

The girl's got jokes, you guys!

But she's also got a serious side.

"I think when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract," she explained. "I'm looking for that balance."

It seems like Perry may have finally found that sweet spot with Bloom. So will these two lovebirds make things official before he turns 43?

Hang loose and stay tuned, fam!