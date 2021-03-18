Katie Thurston is the Season 17 Bachelorette, so get excited. The former Bachelor contestant quickly became a fan-favorite on Matt James' Bachelor season thanks to her sex positivity and ability to act as the voice of reason in a drama-filled house. All that Bachelor Nation love paid off in a big way, and hopefully Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season will be one for the books.

When Matt sent Katie home during Week 6 of his Bachelor season, she made it clear her journey to find love was only beginning. "I am who I am, and there's someone out there who wants that," she said in her limo exit. Now, fans can officially witness the next chapter of her search for love as the Season 16 Bachelorette. At March 15's "After the Final Rose" special following Matt's Bachelor finale, Katie was announced as the franchise's newest lead (followed by Michelle Young's Bachelorette Season 18 this fall). "I'm ready to find love, and not just the temporary kind. I'm talking forever, my husband," Katie said during the episode. "I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me. I've seen [this process] work before. Why shouldn't it work for me?"

Until Katie officially starts handing out roses, here's what fans should know about her season:

Katie's 'Bachelorette' Season Premiere Date

Get ready for some warm weather romance! Katie's season of The Bachelorette is slated to premiere in early summer 2021.

Katie's 'Bachelorette' Season Cast

On March 18, ABC posted a list of 31 men on The Bachelorette's Facebook page. This number will probably be narrowed down by the time Katie's season premieres, but here are all the potential contestants so far:

Aaron, 26

ABC

Andrew M., 31

ABC

Andrew S., 26

ABC

Austin, 25

ABC

Bao, 36

ABC

Brandon, 26

ABC

Brendan, 26

ABC

Christian, 26

ABC

Cody, 27

ABC

Connor B., 29

ABC

Conor C., 28

ABC

David, 27

ABC

Dennis, 26

ABC

Gabriel, 35

ABC

Garrett, 29

ABC

Greg, 27

ABC

Hunter, 34

ABC

James, 30

ABC

Jeff, 31

ABC

John, 27

ABC

Joshua, 25

ABC

Justin, 26

ABC

Karl, 33

ABC

Kyle, 26

ABC

Landon, 25

ABC

Marcus, 30

ABC

Marty, 25

ABC

Michael A., 36

ABC

Mike P., 31

ABC

Quartney, 26

ABC

Tanner, 28

ABC

Thomas, 28

ABC

Tré, 26

ABC

Viktor, 32

ABC

Check back for more updates as they become available.