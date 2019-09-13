Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are coasting through marriage. The two got married on June 8, 2019, after getting engaged just a few months before in January, and by all (Instagram) accounts, they appear to be living their best married lives! They keep the details of their relationship fairly private, but sometimes they allow fans to hear a little golden nugget about how things are going in their lives together. And Katherine Schwarzenegger's quote about being married to Chris Pratt shows how blissful their marriage has been so far.

Speaking with Extra about her partnership with the NKLA adoption center, Schwarzenegger was all smiles when asked about what was going through her head on her wedding day in June.

“I think most importantly that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy,” she said. “I feel really blessed.”

Pratt also gushed about how lucky he feels to be married to Schwarzenegger in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August.

"Aww man, I'm lucky. God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he said while attending the Disney D23 Expo. “Everything is great.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot on June 8, 2019, posting an absolutely gorg photo from their special day on June 9 on their respective Instagrams.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional," the caption read. "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

I know what you're thinking: How did Pratt and Schwarzenegger meet, anyways? Well, the story is the most fitting thing ever, considering how big of a role religion plays in both of their lives.

“We met at church!" Pratt told Extra. "There’s a lot of kismet… a lot of connections, but that is where we met."

Since that fateful day at church, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have appeared to be over-the-moon happy together. And they reportedly are eager to start expanding their family! (Pratt already has one son, Jack, from his previous marriage to comedy queen Anna Faris.)

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” an anonymous source told People. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

So basically, don't be surprised if Schwarzenegger announces she's pregnant. Clearly, based on how quickly they got engaged and how short their engagement was (they started dating in June 2018 and were married by June 2019), these two have zero interest in waiting around for things.