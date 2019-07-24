Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are in marital bliss. The newlyweds got married on June 8, 2019, after about a year of dating. So how did Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger meet? Until now, the story of how the two met hasn't been publicly told by Pratt and Schwarzenegger, but at a public event on July 22, Pratt finally told the story of how he met his wife. It's a sweet and simple story, and honestly, the least surprising thing ever.

Speaking with Extra at Universal Studios in California to celebrate Jurassic World — The Ride!, Pratt told the outlet that he and Schwarzenegger knew a lot of the same people, and that their meeting was "kismet," aka destined and inevitable.

“We met at church!" Pratt revealed to the outlet. "There’s a lot of kismet…a lot of connections, but that is where we met."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger met... at church?! You don't say! No shade intended there — I'm just zero percent surprised that those two, who are super open and vocal about their respective faiths, met practicing that faith.

Pratt also revealed that his and Anna Faris' son, Jack, was at Pratt and Schwarzenegger's home with his new step-mother while Pratt attended the event at Universal Studios.

“Katherine is at home right now, and she and Jack are tie-dying shirts," he said. "Maybe they will make me one. I hope so.”

extratv on YouTube

They've only been married for about two months, but they've had lots of things to celebrate in the weeks since they tied the knot.

For starters, there was their announcing to the world that they had officially gotten married! The couple's announcement came on June 9, revealing their wedding had gone down the day before.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," both Pratt and Schwarzenegger's captions of their posts said. (They posted the same photo of them walking hand-in-hand, smiling.) "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Following their wedding day on June 8 was Father's Day on June 21, which coincidentally was also Pratt's 40th birthday! Schwarzenegger posted both a Father's Day and a birthday Instagram for her new husband.

"Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband," Schwarzenegger said in her first post. "Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you." The photo showed Pratt showing his son, Jack, how to chop wood.

For her birthday post, she said,

Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!

Yup, they're in wedded bliss! And now we know how they met. It was blessed day. See what I did there?