Kate Middleton just blessed the world with the cutest photos of Prince Louis. The prince celebrated his birthday on April 23, and his mom decided to document the milestone. The Duchess uploaded a series of photos to the Kensington Palace Instagram page, each one cuter than the last. Between his adorable grin, and the snazzy checkered shirt his parents picked out, Kate Middleton's photos of Prince Louis for his second birthday were heart-melting.

The snapshots were shared on April 22, in the hours leading up to the Prince's special day. In the pics, Prince Louis played with brightly colored paints, and his parents didn't seem to mind him getting messy. "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April," the caption read.

Then, a follow-up set of photos were uploaded, showing little Prince Louis with paint all over his face. While normally the royal family might hire a professional photographer for their birthday portraits, the post revealed they were all shot by Middleton herself, as were Prince Louis' first birthday photos. Apparently, his mom is quite the photographer.

You can see the photos Middleton took of Prince Louis for his birthday below.

The post proceeded to thank fans for all the warm wishes.

"Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April," it read. The love from fans was definitely felt, and the wishes kept on rolling in.

"This little guy looks just like his beautiful mama," one fan commented. "Happy birthday little prince. I hope you have a very amazing day!!! Another insisted he looked just like his grandfather. "He look just like Michael Middleton happy birthday prince Louis," the fan said.

It was a tough feat for Middleston to top the adorable first birthday photos of her son, but with her latest set of snapshots, she definitely outdid herself.