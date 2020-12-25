This year has been an unusual one for everyone — including the royal family. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting the way families around the globe are celebrating, Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2020 Christmas message is less of a season's greeting and more of a wish for a better 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted on their official Instagram account a series of photos of frontline workers and volunteers rather than a family photo around the Christmas tree.

Along with those photos, the royals shared a heartfelt message that read, "This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are grief stricken from the loss of a loved one and those of you on the frontline who are somehow mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold and at risk to look after the rest of us."

Knowing that many people are not feeling the holiday spirit right now, the Cambridges decided that, "Wishing you a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021." After everything that's happened, we are all hoping that next year will be a major improvement.

Though, if you were really wishing to see an adorable group pic of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and their parents, the Cambridges did post their Christmas card photo on Dec. 16. The image features the family all smiling together, while sitting in front of some firewood. It gives off a very cozy Christmas cabin vibe.

Earlier in the week, the royals were under fire for breaking the United Kingdom's social distancing guidelines. According to The Washington Post, England currently has a "rule of six," which means citizens aren't allowed to socialize in groups larger than that number. However, the family was spotted out with Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, along with their two children. That takes their group number up to nine. The incident happened at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, which is where the royal family traditionally spends their Christmases all together.

AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

Despite the rule-breaking run-in, it seems the royal family is trying to keep a safe distance this year. The Queen and Prince Philip have decided to spend their day at Windsor Castle, according to Harper's Bazaar. Even the Cambridges canceled their plans to visit Kate's family in Berkshire with all the restrictions in place. So, Christmastime in a COVID world has even the royals adjusting, which is why their message of focusing on the future instead of any current festivities rings true for everyone.

Along with their forward-thinking Christmas message, Prince William and Kate added a list of resources to their Instagram post for anyone who is struggling and needing support. While it may not be the typical holly and jolly message you would expect, their Christmas post does contain lots of hope of the good things to come. It's like 2021 is looking as bright as the string of lights on your Christmas tree, so just like William and Kate, let's focus on what's merry and bright.