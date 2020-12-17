Nearly everything in 2020 might have been horrible, but, on the bright side, Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2020 Christmas card body language was pretty fantastic. I wish I could say that I was on their mailing list but, alas, I'm a peasant who saw the card on Twitter. On Dec. 16, they (read: the social media team behind The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account) shared an adorable family photo to Twitter with the caption, "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year."

The photo, taken by Matt Porteous, features Will and Kate sitting in front of a bunch of logs as they hold their three children on their laps. Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, had pretty much nothing but good things to say after examining the cozy Christmas photo.

First off, Brown noted their overall connection as a family couldn't be more great. "They look great as a family unit," she said. "It seems like both parents are close with the kids. I can't see anything that would indicate a bad connection there. They are holding them close."

Will and Kate's connection as a couple also seems to be extremely solid based on the picture. Brown points to the fact that the pair is "gently leaning towards each other" in the photo, which "signifies a good connection." She also notes that, while it may seem like a small feat, the lean-in is "hard with three small children!"

As for how they're doing as individuals, it seems that Kate is more relaxed than Will in this picture. "William is smiling but he's got some stress in his brow," Brown says. But she's not too worried about it, noting that it's not "unusual" for a parent to display stress in a photo "with all the kids." Kate, on the other hand, is apparently crushing it. "Kate seems to be the happiest of them all," Brown says, pointing to the fact that she's rocking an "effortless smile with her eyes" and "not just her mouth."

Honestly, I empathize with Will here. I hate having my picture taken enough as is. Having to have it taken while three kids crawl up and down me and my spouse? Sounds stressful.