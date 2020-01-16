Kat Von D Is Leaving Kat Von D Beauty — & What's Next For Her Will Surprise You

As I scrolled through Instagram this morning, I was hardly expecting to come across any big announcements, but lo and behold, just a few swipes into my newsfeed I was met with some major beauty news. If you haven't heard, grab a teacup and allow me to pour: Kat Von D is leaving Kat Von D Beauty. Did I spill too much tea? Has your cup runneth over? Let's discuss.

In a post on her personal Instagram account, Von D got real with her fans about having a lot on her plate in 2019, with even more lined up for 2020. "This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!" she wrote. "As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can’t do everything at the maximum capacity." The only solution? She's decided to sell her shares of Kat Von D Beauty to Kendo, the beauty giant she's partnered with on the brand for the last 11 years.

"This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that," Von D reassured her fans. She even spilled that the brand will be renamed, from Kat Von D Beauty to KvD Vegan Beauty. There's no word just yet on if there will be any major sales to get rid of Kat Von D Beauty stock, but honey, my fingers are crossed. The brand's tattoo-level liquid liners and Lock-It Foundation and Concealers are some of the best in the game!

If you're a big Von D fan, it's safe to assume the overall vibe of the brand won't change too much, so you won't have to find a new fave makeup line to love. That said, you can follow the songstress-on-the-rise on Instagram for all future updates as she starts the new year in a brand-new direction.