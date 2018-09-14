If you were somewhat shocked by the engagement of a certain international supermodel to a certain Kushner brother, then you, my friend, are not alone. Yes, when Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner got engaged, I honestly had to scroll through her Instagram to make sure this wasn't another quickie celeb engagement a lá Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. But in fact, the two have been dating for six years, and although they keep public appearances at a minimum, it certainly seems like they're in deep. So, what does Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner's body language show us? Well, according to experts, they probably have what it takes to last.

Yes, Kloss and Kushner have certainly faced plenty of hurdles in their relationship, but when Kloss shared the exciting news that the couple had gotten engaged, fans understandably freaked out. But fear not, dear reader. I spoke with body language experts about what the couple's body language says about their relationship, and it seems pretty promising.

Of course, many fans of Kloss were concerned when they realized Kushner's ties to the Trump administration, but Kloss recently put those qualms to rest. Speaking to Vogue for the October cover, Kloss stated how important it was for people to know they didn't support Trump. "Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” she said. “We’ve really grown together personally and professionally [over our six years dating]. Josh knows that I’m just a nerdy, curious human being. I think that’s why he loves me. We have each other’s back.”

So, do the body language experts agree?

1 They're really happy together. karliekloss on Instagram In this first photo, which Kloss uploaded in honor of their four year anniversary in 2016, I thought these two looked the most in love. According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, I was right. "Look at how close Karlie gets to Josh," Cobb tells Elite Daily. "She has her head snuggled up against the side of his face. Even though Josh has his face scrunched up tight, his arm wrapped around Karlie keeping her close suggests that he’s being playful."

2 Kushner might not be as big of a fan of the spotlight as Kloss, though. karliekloss on Instagram For Kloss, being in the spotlight is something she's probably pretty used to. Ya know, being a supermodel and everything. At least, that's something body language expert Patti Wood noticed from this photo Kloss uploaded to wish Kushner a happy birthday. "He’s pretending it’s OK, but he is embarrassed," Wood tells Elite Daily. "His head goes down slightly, and though he is smiling, notice how his body is not leaning toward her but instead goes down slightly and[sic] protection. And if you look at his hand, see that it’s blurred because it’s moving it’s not blowing[sic] to move toward or touch. Look at her, she has a rather aggressive strong forward lean and dare-to-kiss-me smile. She is sure and confident." But according to Cobb, the two are still totally into each other, even if Kushner isn't as comfortable in the spotlight. "Karlie leans in closer to her man, turning her body toward him," she says. "Josh takes in the moment with a big smile. Notice that Josh doesn’t turn his body toward his woman."

3 They have a lot of fun together. karliekloss on Instagram In her birthday post to Kushner this year, Kloss uploaded another sweet and casual pic, which Cobb says shows the ease they have around each other. "Josh shows his playful side by putting up the peace sign behind Karlie’s head while she puckers her lips," she explains. So really, they're comfortable and happy together. A winning combo, if you ask me.

4 But they're also serious about each other. karliekloss on Instagram Clearly, these two like to have fun and be silly. But in this other recent photo, Cobb notices some body language that also shows how connected and intimate they are. "While posing for a photo in the jeep, he’s resting his hand on her knee," she says. "Making a physical connection tends to keep the emotions strong." They like to have fun, and be in love. Le sigh.