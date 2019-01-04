Praise the heavens, my friends, because we have some really good reading to look forward to in 2019. If you're the type who gets teary-eyed at every episode of Queer Eye (guilty), I would advise that you get a box of tissues handy ASAP. An Entertainment Weekly exclusive reports that Queer Eye star Karamo Brown's upcoming memoir is set for publication in March 2019, and it's bound to be just as deep and heartwarming as Brown himself in the hit Netflix show.

Brown's upcoming book, called Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, is expected to be “insightful, candid, and inspiring,” publisher Gallery Books told Entertainment Weekly. Since Brown, a trained social worker and psychotherapist, has been through so much himself, he really has so much to share with his life story.

As per EW, the memoir's synopsis reads:

Karamo believes that culture is so much more than art museums and the ballet — it’s how people feel about themselves and others, how they relate to the world around them, and how their shared labels, burdens, and experiences affect their daily lives in ways both subtle and profound. Seen through this lens, Karamo is culture: His family is Jamaican and Cuban; he was raised in the South in predominantly white neighborhoods and attended a HBCU (Historically Black College/University); he was trained as a social worker and psychotherapist; he overcame personal issues of colorism, physical and emotional abuse, alcohol and drug addiction, and public infamy; he is a proud and dedicated gay single father of two boys, one biological and one adopted.

By opening up about these serious subjects, the synopsis continued, the makeovers that Karamo and the rest of the Fab Five bring to life on Queer Eye "can attain their full, lasting meaning." Because the thing is, while aesthetic changes to your lifestyle and appearance can be beneficial in their own ways, "it’s imperative that you figure out why you haven’t [made these changes on your own] in twenty years so you can truly change your life," as per the memoir's summary — and that's exactly what Brown's new book will explore as he shares his life story.

Does anyone else feel like giving Karamo a standing ovation while quietly weeping? I thought so, because, same.

In case you don't already know, Brown has lived a fascinating life, which is why I'm personally so pumped to read his memoir. Back in May 2018, the Florida-born Netflix star, author, and activist opened up about finding out as an adult that he had a biological son he'd never known about. He told Parents,

I came out at 16 years old as a proud, gay man. My last girlfriend in high school—when I was 15—became pregnant with my child but did not tell me. She moved away, and I never had contact with her again; remember this is before social media.

A decade later, Brown told the outlet, a subpoena for child support arrived at his house; it was the first time he'd ever heard about his son.

The Queer Eye star has since taken full custody of his biological son, and explained to Parents that, while the process hasn't always been easy, "when it comes to your children, giving up is never an option." Ugh, I just love this man.

If you love him just as much as I do, and you want to make sure Brown's memoir lands on your doorstep as soon as humanly possible, you better believe Karamo is ready for you to pre-order. Get to it, girl.