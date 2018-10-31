Just days after the "Blexit" site launched with merchandise reportedly designed by Kanye West, the rapper is distancing himself from the "Blexit" movement aimed at encouraging black Americans to leave the Democratic party. Kanye West's tweets renouncing politics are a pretty surprising and sudden change, given he was at the White House pretty much calling President Trump a "father figure" not even one month before these tweets were posted. Elite Daily reached out previously to Kanye West regarding his comments at the White House, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The "Blexit" site encouraging black Americans to leave the Democratic party and support conservative beliefs launched on Oct. 29. "Blexit" mashes together "black exit" and is intended to mimic "Brexit," which is a mashup signifying the "British exit" from the European Union. USA Today reports conservative commentator Candace Owens revealed that West designed the logos used on the site's merchandise while she was speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Oct. 27. Owens serves as the communications director of the summit.

"Blexit is a renaissance," she said to the crowd on Saturday, "and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West." Elite Daily reached out to West and Owen's teams previously for comment about his involvement in "Blexit," but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But West's tweets now dispute Owens' claims. He said in a tweet on Oct. 30 that he merely introduced Owens to the person who actually made the designs being used as the movement's logos. "I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine," he tweeted. "I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it." Elite Daily reached out to Owens' team about West's tweets, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

This tweet was one of a series in which West broke down his political beliefs and distanced himself from the "Blexit" movement.

West's first tweet in the thread confirmed his feelings on gun reform. "I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer," he said.

He then tweeted his support to those coming to the United States seeking asylum. "I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable," he said. "I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."

West then thanked his family and implied that his actual beliefs haven't been seen on the public stage. "I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world," he tweeted.

His final tweet in the thread was the most revealing. West tweeted that he believes he has been used to the detriment of his own beliefs. "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in," he said. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!" It's not clear whom he was referring to when he said he has been used to push beliefs that aren't in line with his own. It could be Candace Owens, it could be Trump, or it could be a culmination of people.

This backtracking is a surprising change from the public statements West has been making recently. He made a pro-Trump speech at the end of his performance on the Saturday Night Live season premiere during which he wore his MAGA hat. He then alluded to Donald Trump being a "father figure" to him during his meeting in the Oval Office and said that his MAGA hat makes him feel like a superhero. Now, he's saying he doesn't want to be involved in politics at all, seemingly because he feels his beliefs get twisted when he does.

West's tweets revealing his views on gun control and people seeking asylum are not views he discussed during his SNL pro-Trump rant nor during his White House meeting, so one has to think about whether the perception of his political beliefs have actually been twisted by other people or if he was never clear about them in the first place.