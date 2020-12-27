Kanye West continued his tradition of dropping surprise Christmas albums this year, much to the delight of fans. Kanye West's surprise Christmas album Emmanuel was released on Dec. 25, and it features music performed by his gospel group, Sunday Service. Here are the details on the new EP.

Similar to his 2019 Christmas album, Jesus Is Born, West's latest project is a "celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ," according to The Hollywood Reporter. The album, which is written and executive produced by West, features five emotive tracks of religious, Latin-inspired songs that are performed by the Sunday Service Choir. The album cover of Emmanuel features a white bird and a moon in front of a black background.

You can listen to the 12-minute EP now on Spotify and Apple Music. Here are the five tracks listed on Emmanuel:

1. Requiem Aeternam

2. O Mira Nox

3. O Magnum Mysterium

4. Puer

5. Glori

Jesus Is Born, which was also performed by West's Sunday Service, came in at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart. It's predecessor, Jesus Is King, was released in October 2019 and was also a success on the Top Gospel Albums and Top Christian Albums charts.

West had previously teased fans with a Twitter announcement that his tenth studio album, Donda, would be dropped on Friday, July 24, though it never ended up being released. He did, however, unveil the album art for Donda along with the caption, "DONDA ALBM CVR" on July 25.

In addition to music, West has also stayed busy this year with the 2020 U.S. presidential election. He first announced that would be running for president in a Twitter post on July 4, and was ultimately able to make it onto the ballot in 12 states. Though West only ended up racking in over 60,000 votes in total, he didn't seem to take the loss too hard. He seemed to hint at a future presidential run in a Nov. 4 Twitter post, writing, "KANYE 2024."

Now that West has dropped a special Christmas treat for fans, you can look forward to celebrating the new year with some gospel hits.