Kanye West was never projected to win the 2020 U.S. presidential election. As an independent candidate, fans of the rapper knew he wouldn't make a huge dent in the votes that were tallied. The presumptive leading candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, were neck and neck, and through the incredibly tight race, it's still interesting to see how many votes Kanye West got in the 2020 election. Regardless of your political party preference, the answer might surprise you.

West joined the presidential race a little late in the game. He first announced he would be running for president on July 4, taking to Twitter with the news.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote. "I am running for president of the United States!” He added the hashtag #2020VISION, which became a tag line for him throughout his candidacy.

Despite his 11th hour announcement, West made it on the ballot in 12 states. After the majority of votes rolled in and were counted, it was revealed he received just over 60,000 votes in total. In the grand scheme of things, it wasn't much. West didn’t surpass .04% of the vote in any state.

West boldly announced on election day he had voted for himself. "God is so good," he said. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

He also shared a photo of himself at the polls to Instagram.

There was controversy surrounding West's presidential campaign for a number of reasons. Fans' biggest gripe with his presidential run was many thought it would siphon off vital votes from Joe Biden and, in a race this tight, every vote matters.

Although no one in the Kardashian family came out and directly said they were voting for West, Kim RT'ed his announcement (which seemed like implicit support), and Kourtney Kardashian appeared to endorse him on Oct. 15 when she wore one of his hats. But, as it turns out, West's celebrity status and famous family wasn't enough to clutch the majority of votes.