This is a Kanye West move I can fully support. The rapper, who often goes overboard when it comes to surprising Kim Kardashian for special occasions, just went all out in a good way for the reality star. Kanye West's gift to Kim Kardashian for her 39th birthday was so thoughtful.

On Monday, Oct. 21, Kardashian celebrated her birthday by reposting heartfelt tributes from her friends and family on Instagram as well as showing off lavish floral arrangements. She also had her family over for dinner from her favorite restaurant, along with a surprise churro stand and beignet truck. But it was West who took things to another level for the birthday girl. The KKW Beauty founder ended her night by snapping a picture of a certificate that revealed West donated $1 million dollars to four charities close to her heart.

"Certificate of donation in honor of Kim Kardashian West," the paper read. "A donation of $1 million has been made in your name by Kanye North Saint Chi and Psalm West." The certificate then listed the four criminal justice reform foundations the money was given to: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian gushed over her "best, most relaxing birthday ever" alongside an Instagram selfie on Monday night, and gave a special shout out to her husband regarding his thoughtful gift.

"I spent the weekend w my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye," she wrote. "My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand! I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye [got] me the most amazing bags. But he donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!"

Members of Kardashians famous family as well as her friends took to the comments section of her post to praise West for his kind gift. "Kanye has the most generous heart, it is inspiring," Kourtney Kardashian wrote. Pal David Grutman shared: "Love what u guys do together to celebrate and serve others."

Kim has been extremely vocal in her support for bipartisan criminal justice reform for the past few years. Fans will recall her work in 2018 that helped Alice Marie Johnson get released from prison. Johnson had been in jail since 1996, serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug crime. President Donald Trump granted Johnson clemency, which allowed Johnson to be released in June 2018.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in April 2019 that she is pursuing a career in law. In June 2019, Kim helped announce the passing of the second chance proposal at the White House, which is set to build on the proposal of the First Step Act. The First Step Act aims to reduce prison overcrowding.