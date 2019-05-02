The Attorney General William Barr drama is heating up and no one in Washington, D.C. (or anywhere else) is safe from getting caught in the crossfire. After Barr testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 1, President Donald Trump apparently wasn't happy with the way some of it went down. The president took aim at Sen. Kamala Harris for the way she questioned Barr during the hearing, but the California senator is having none of it. Kamala Harris' response to Trump calling her "nasty" DGAF. Not. A. Single. One.

Barr took his seat before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and fielded hours of questions from Congress about his handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia. Among the questioners was Harris, a former state attorney general who proved to be a highlight of the hearing.

"Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?" Harris asked Barr as part of her questioning. Seems like a straightforward question, but Barr struggled to answer the "yes or no" question, debating the word "suggested" and asking her to repeat the question. The Department of Justice (DOJ) did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for further comment about Harris' question and Barr's inability to answer it.

Following the hearing, during a May 1 interview on Fox Business' Trish Regan Primetime, Trump said of Harris, "She was probably very nasty" (which kind of makes it seem like he didn't actually watch the hearing, particularly since Harris was notably measured). But on Thursday, May 2, Harris told CNN that she really just doesn't care. When asked about Trump's comments, she laughed and said, "God only knows." She continued,

We have a president of the United States whose primary interest — I think that has been clear as a result of what we know as a result of the Mueller report — his primary interest has been to obstruct justice. My primary interest is to pursue justice. You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that's what the American people want in a leader.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Harris' statement, but did not immediately hear back. Mueller's report did not conclude that the president had committed a crime, but notably did not exonerate him on obstruction of justice, either. As of publication, the president has not been formally accused of nor charged with any crime.

Harris went on to offer some opinions about Barr following Wednesday's hearing. The presidential hopeful told CNN that Barr "didn't answer [her] question," and was "clearly reluctant to share the truth."

Harris might have gotten her question in, but others didn't. On May 2, Barr declined to show up to a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee that was scheduled for Thursday morning. Elite Daily reached out to the DOJ for comment on his absence, but did not immediately hear back.

The hearings came the day after The Washington Post broke the story on April 30 that following Barr's March 24 summary of Mueller's report, the special counsel had sent the AG a letter expressing concern over the way Barr handled the report. In his March 27 letter, Mueller said that Barr did a poor job summarizing his report and expressed dismay about the "public confusion" it had caused. He wrote,

The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office's work and conclusion... There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.

Elite Daily reached out to both the office of the attorney general and special counsel for further comment about the letter, but did not immediately hear back.

Here I was thinking that most of the Mueller drama would revolve around the actual findings and the White House. Clearly, I was wrong.