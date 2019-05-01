Ready for the gift that keeps on giving whether you want it to or not? There's more drama unfolding surrounding Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election. On March 24, Attorney General William Barr released a public, four-page letter briefly summarizing the report's findings, but it looks like Mueller himself didn't think that letter was as accurate as it could have been. He followed up with his own message to Barr, and Robert Mueller's letter to Barr about the report summary is really something.

Barr's original four-page summary of Mueller's report outlined two main points of Mueller's report: the first cleared President Donald Trump and his campaign of collusion with Russia, and the second portion stated that Mueller left the final decision on whether Trump obstructed justice up to the Department of justice (DOJ) who did not find "sufficient" evidence that Trump committed a crime. The DOJ did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding the letter at the time. But as it turns out, Mueller didn't think that Barr did a good job of summarizing his report. In his letter to Barr — dated March 27, three days after Barr's summary — Mueller wrote,

The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office's work and conclusion.

Mueller then added that Barr's failure to relay the details of his report efficiently has caused "confusion. He wrote,

There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.

The confusion of it all comes in when discussing the obstruction of justice portion of Mueller's report — which is not at all surprising considering how it's been broadcasted to the public. See, first Barr said in his March 24 summary that special counsel "did not draw a conclusion" as to whether Trump had obstructed justice and left it "unresolved," and left it up to the attorney general to decide. Later, however, before the full report, well "full," was released publicly, Barr held a press conference on April 18 and told reporters that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein disagreed with some of Mueller's "legal theories" having to do with possible obstruction of justice. According to Barr they, disagreed with some of the special counsel’s legal theories and felt that some of the episodes did not amount to obstruction as a matter of law."

Barr, after pressed by a reporter at the conference to provide further details on what specifically he disagreed on, the AG said that during his meeting with Mueller special counsel did not say he would have found a crime. Barr said,

I leave it to [Mueller's] description in the report, the special counsel’s own articulation of why he did not want to make a determination as to whether or not there was an obstruction offense. But I will say that when we met with him ... He made it very clear that he had not made the determination that there was a crime.

Elite Daily reached out to the DOJ for any additional comment at the time about the disagreement, but did not immediately hear back.

More to come...