Kaitlynn Carter is living her best life and her social media has the receipts to prove it. She's in Italy having fun despite all the chaos surrounding her split from ex Brody Jenner and her reported PDA-sesh with Miley Cyrus. In fact, if you should check out Kaitlynn Carter's Instagram after the Miley Cyrus drama, it seems she's highly unbothered.

The past two days have been a whirlwind in the celebrity dating space, especially in the wake of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's breakup, announced on Aug. 10. It came just moments after Carter was spotted getting cozy with Cyrus in Lake Como. Yep, that all happened on the same day.

Carter and Cyrus were snapped sunbathing and cuddling with one another. In one photo posted by Entertainment Tonight, the two blondes are laying next to each other with arms crossed over each other's backs. In a second snap, the pair get even closer and appear to be kissing. They could just be talking to each other in very close proximity... But either way, they were in each other's extreme personal space, OK! Of course, MiLiam's split and then the reported Cyrus-Carter kiss were shocking to some Miam fans and, seemingly, Carter's ex.

In case you weren't all the way up to speed, Carter was sort of married to Brody Jenner. The couple got married in Bali, Indonesia in June 2018, but never processed any legal paperwork in the States, so they aren't legally married. Regardless, they spent five long years together and are now calling it quits. The news was confirmed by Carter and Jenner's reps in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 2. The statement said they "decided to amicably separate," and "they love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

Ok, sounds like they were on cool terms with one another, but then Jenner took a bit of a jab at Carter and Cyrus over Instagram. On Aug. 11. Jenner posted a photo of himself walking on the beach, captioned, "Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today," followed by "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."

Cyrus, not ever one to back down, took a shot back, writing, "go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer." Commentsbycelebs caught the whole brutal interaction.

Carter didn't write anything, probably because she is too busy living her best life to add more fuel to the fire.

As of Aug. 12, The Hills star posted a video of herself enjoying the Italian countryside, including views from a helicopter to the song "Don't Worry Be Happy," and a group photo with some friends — which included Miley Cyrus with the gif "Ciao." Clearly, she doesn't care what anyone thinks and seems to be brushing off any and all drama.

Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Cyrus has since seemingly spoken out about the split from her hubby on Sunday, Aug. 11. In her first Instagram post since the announcement, Cyrus wrote, "Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable." That last part sounds a little subliminal, right?

Honestly, if Cyrus or anyone else was unhappy in their respective relationship, I totally understand having to separate to find their own inner peace. At this time, it is unclear whether Carter and Cyrus are actually dating or just enjoying each other's company, but I wish all parties involved the best.