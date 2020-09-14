Kaia Gerber's Zodiac Sign Reveals She’s A Dedicated Partner

Model Kaia Gerber is no stranger to the celeb dating scene. The 19-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was rumored to be dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson for a few months during fall 2019, but by Jan. 2020, the romance had reportedly fizzled. Fast-forward a few months, and she's reportedly been linked to Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi after the two were photographed out and about in New York on several occasions. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Gerber and Elordi for comment on the rumored relationship, but didn't hear back.) If Kaia Gerber's zodiac sign is any indication, Gerber may be keeping her romantic options open for now.

While we're all waiting for the tea on her reported romance, the celestial stars certainly have some things to say about her approach to relationships. Gerber was born on Sep. 3, making her a detail-oriented and structured Virgo. According to astrologer Aliza Kelly, Virgos are deeply committed to finding and maintaining order in their lives. "They’re known for their extraordinary attention to detail, effortless organization, and incredible ability to synthesize even the most complex issues," Kelly wrote on Cosmopolitan. "At the end of the day, every Virgo is motivated by an innate desire to make sense of the world."

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Their deep-seated drive to understand makes Virgo a very good listener and communicator in their romantic relationships. "Virgo will charm your socks off by remembering the obscure minutiae you blurted out hours ago and circle back with a clever joke," wrote Astrologer Danny Larkin for Vice. Their amazing ability to retain information means there won't be any missed birthdays or anniversaries on Virgo's watch. You better bring your A-game because when it comes to relationship maintenance, Virgo rarely drops the ball. But remember, it's a two-way street. Virgo has high expectations and isn't too forgiving when their partner makes mistakes or forgets an important date.

In fact, Virgos are notorious for having a judgmental streak that can spill over into their relationships. They don't mean to be harsh, but they sometimes struggle to empathize with problems they see as solvable. So, before a Virgo decides to enter into a serious relationship with anyone, they take their sweet time doing as much analysis as possible to ensure it's going to be worth their effort. All of this is to say Gerber probably isn't in a rush to cuff Elordi until he's proven he can keep up. Chances are, she's way to busy slaying at life to chase anyone around — and who could blame her?