As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to move across the pond to Canada part-time, it looks like they'll be welcomed with open arms. The Canadian Prime Minister has spoken out on the couple's big plans, and his message was incredibly supportive. Justin Trudeau's response to Meghan and Harry moving to Canada is what they deserve.

Speaking to the Global News Network on Jan. 13, the Canadian Prime Minister revealed that while some things are still up in the air, Harry and Meghan have the nation's support. “There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves as to what level of engagement they choose to have,” he explained. “We are obviously supportive of their reflections but [we] have responsibilities in that as well. We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be.”

While the fine details are still being pinned down, Trudeau was sure to say Canada would provide a warm welcome to Meghan and Harry. "I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still a lot of discussions to be had," he said. "There is a general feeling of appreciation for the Sussexes."

Trudeau is among the long list of public figures who have shown Meghan and Harry the utmost support following their surprise announcement. When the news that the couple would be taking a step back from their royal duties broke on Jan. 8, they were showered with support from all corners of the internet. The likes of Bette Midler, Jameela Jamil, Bethenny Frankel, and more spoke out on Twitter.

The Queen of England also expressed her support via an official statement on Jan. 13.

My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

The Queen also said these are "complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done," which couldn't be truer. However, as Meghan and Harry prepare to spend more time in Canada, it's nice to know that they've got support from all sides.