Justin Timberlake's "Supplies" Lyrics Are Seriously Catchy AF
Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods album is set to come out Friday, Feb. 2. The first song from the album was "Filthy," which sounded a lot like "SexyBack" (thank God, honestly), and he just dropped the second single and its music video from the album and it features Pharrell (thank God again). Justin Timberlake's "Supplies" lyrics are catchy as hell. The music video is pretty intense as well. Pharrell makes more of a clear appearance in the video than he does in the actual song, but it's still Pharrell so it still counts. The song is about a woman, as most of Timberlake's music is, but the video has a much deeper meaning.
The "Supplies" music video shows Timberlake in a post-apocalyptic world. There are clips of current pop culture references in the beginning (the #MeToo movement makes an appearance along with Harvey Weinstein, who sparked it all), and the rest of the video is Timberlake living in that post-apocalyptic world. It seems like Timberlake is pretty much saying the world is going to end soon, but he's got the ~supplies~ to survive it all. OK, whatever you say, my dude!
How nice of Timberlake to make a song that's so easy for Kidz Bop to cover! It'll just be a song about going back to school! They've got the supplies!
The "Supplies" music video starts with Timberlake showing clips of Harvey Weinstein, women of the #MeToo movement, and lots of other intense things.
What'd I tell you? The video is pretty dark. And also sexy? I don't know. This is weird. But hey, at least he has the supplies (ie-ies)! Did anyone else think about *NYSNC's "Space Cowboy (Yippie-Yi-Yay)" every time Timberlake sang the word "supplies?" 'Cause I did. And you should have if you're a true *NSYNC stan. Maybe naming the album Man of the Woods and telling us the world is going to end in the "Supplies" music video is Timberlake's version of a prequel for "Space Cowboy" and a hint *NSYNC is getting back together!!
OK, that's definitely not what's happening, but a b*tch (and JC Chasez) can dream.