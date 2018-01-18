Justin Timberlake's "Supplies" Lyrics Are Seriously Catchy AF

Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods album is set to come out Friday, Feb. 2. The first song from the album was "Filthy," which sounded a lot like "SexyBack" (thank God, honestly), and he just dropped the second single and its music video from the album and it features Pharrell (thank God again). Justin Timberlake's "Supplies" lyrics are catchy as hell. The music video is pretty intense as well. Pharrell makes more of a clear appearance in the video than he does in the actual song, but it's still Pharrell so it still counts. The song is about a woman, as most of Timberlake's music is, but the video has a much deeper meaning.

The "Supplies" music video shows Timberlake in a post-apocalyptic world. There are clips of current pop culture references in the beginning (the #MeToo movement makes an appearance along with Harvey Weinstein, who sparked it all), and the rest of the video is Timberlake living in that post-apocalyptic world. It seems like Timberlake is pretty much saying the world is going to end soon, but he's got the ~supplies~ to survive it all. OK, whatever you say, my dude!

Justin Timberlake's "Supplies" lyrics start off with Timberlake singing,

Ain't no need of stopping, girl. There ain't no need of stopping, girl. Yeah, okay. Met you out on Broadway.

On the hottest night in town. We arrived solo. But we were being chasing around. Saw you being caught up by some guy you used to know. Stepped in between the both of ya'll. Said "I'm leaving, do you wanna go?"

Then the pre-chorus goes:

'Cause I'll be the light when you can't see. I'll be the wood when you need heat. I'll be the generator, turn me on when you need electricity. Some shit's 'bout to go down. I'll be the one with the level head. The world can end now. Baby, we'll be living in The Walking Dead.

Then comes the chorus:

'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies. Supplie-ie-ies. I got you, supplie-ie-ies. Supplie-ie-ies (I got supplie-ie-ies).

The second verse goes:

I don't know if you remember this. But I was out of town. Flew in on a 3 a.m. just to show up and hear your sounds. The multiple times, stop. Hit the set. You ain't headed that way. I can guarantee you that.

The pre-chorus and the chorus repeat, then the third verse goes:

Ain't no need of stopping, girl. Can't nobody top it, girl. Ain't no better option, girl (okay). Ain't nobody stopping, girl. This here when I drop it, girl. I work, work when I clock in, girl (okay).

Then the bridge comes in:

Now I wanna know everything. Don't leave a single detail out. I'll get my lighter, just fell out. It makes me a generous lover. Oh, I wanna see everything. So don't leave a single detail out. I want it all on the table. The personal way to--Wait.

The song closes out with these lines:

Ain't no need of stopping, girl. There ain't no need of stopping, girl. Yeah, okay.

'Cause I got supplie-ie-ies. Supplie-ie-ies. I got you, supplie-ie-ies, Supplie-ie-ies (I got supplie-ie-ies).

How nice of Timberlake to make a song that's so easy for Kidz Bop to cover! It'll just be a song about going back to school! They've got the supplies!

The "Supplies" music video starts with Timberlake showing clips of Harvey Weinstein, women of the #MeToo movement, and lots of other intense things.

justintimberlakeVEVO on YouTube

What'd I tell you? The video is pretty dark. And also sexy? I don't know. This is weird. But hey, at least he has the supplies (ie-ies)! Did anyone else think about *NYSNC's "Space Cowboy (Yippie-Yi-Yay)" every time Timberlake sang the word "supplies?" 'Cause I did. And you should have if you're a true *NSYNC stan. Maybe naming the album Man of the Woods and telling us the world is going to end in the "Supplies" music video is Timberlake's version of a prequel for "Space Cowboy" and a hint *NSYNC is getting back together!!

OK, that's definitely not what's happening, but a b*tch (and JC Chasez) can dream.