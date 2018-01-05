Justin Timberlake's "Filthy" Lyrics Are So, So Sexual
Please join me in welcoming back Justin Timberlake. After five years of musical silence, JT is blasting into 2018 with his new single, "Filthy," a brand new music video, plus an album dropping in early February. Oh yeah, he's also performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. But on Jan. 5, we were given the first song off of his new album, Man Of The Woods, and it's a real doozy. Justin Timberlake's "Filthy" lyrics are seriously super sexy.
Here's everything we knew going into this: Timberlake first teased his latest musical triumph at the beginning of the New Year by releasing an emotional and visually stimulating teaser video. In it, we see Timberlake rolling around in fields and kissing his wife, Jessica Biel. In the trailer, Timberlake explains,
We also hear a woman's voice saying, "It feels like mountains. Trees. Campfires. Like Wild West, but now."
It's like the Wild West... but now???
Nope, I don't know what that means, either, but I sure am into it.
Here is the video for "Filthy," where Justin Timberlake basically plays the next Steve Jobs.
Here are the "Filthy" lyrics:
If you know what's good
(If you know what's good)
If you know what's good
(If you know what's good)
Hey, if you know what's good
(If you know what's good)
Haters gon' say it's fake
So real
Haters gon' say it's fake
So real
Haters gon' say it's fake
So real
All my haters gon' say it's fake
I guess I got my swagger back
I said, put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain't the clean version
And what you gonna do with all that meat?
Cookin' up a mean servin'
No question, I want it
Fire up, everybody smokin'
Your friends, my friends
And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest
Go far, put 'em on notice
If you know what I want, then yeah
Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah
Exactly what you like times two, yeah
Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"
So baby, don't you mind if I do
Look, put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain't the clean version
And what you gonna do with all that beast?
When I leave the cage open
Huh, walk to me, uh
No question, I want it
Fire up, everybody smokin'
Your friends, my friends
And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest
Go far, put 'em on notice
If you know what I want, then yeah
Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah
Exactly what you like times two, yeah
Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"
So baby, don't you mind if I do
Come on, break it down!
If you know what's good
(If you know what's good)
If you know what's good
(If you know what's good)
Hey, if you know what's good
(If you know what's good)
Haters gon' say it's fake
So real
Haters gon' say it's fake
So real
Haters gon' say it's fake
So real
All my haters gon' say it's fake
Baby, don't you mind if I do
Exactly what you like times two (times two)
Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"
Baby, don't you mind if I do (Come on!)
Your friends, my friends
And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)
Your friends, my friends
And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)
So put your filthy hands all over me
And no, this ain't the clean version
Go on and put your filthy hands all over me
No, this ain't the clean version
Do you see me? Can you find me?
Look closer
Through the trees
Do you see it?
We know Timberlake is from Memphis, Tennessee, and his roots have had a deep influence on his musical sensibilities.
In 2015, he was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, and gave an emotionally raw speech while accepting his award.
Timberlake said,
He also spoke directly to his wife.
He wrapped up his speech by talking about what Memphis meant to him.
If Man Of The Woods has even half of this emotion in it, we know it's going to be good.
Most likely, we can expect Timberlake to perform "Filthy" at his Super Bowl performance on Feb. 4, though fans are hoping he does a few classics too. Plus, our fingers are ALWAYS crossed for an NSYNC reunion, but I wouldn't count on it. (Like, where even are you, JC?)
Keep your eyes on JT's social media for more Man Of The Woods details, and welcome back, Justin! We love to love you, bro.
