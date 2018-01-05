Justin Timberlake's "Filthy" Lyrics Are So, So Sexual

Please join me in welcoming back Justin Timberlake. After five years of musical silence, JT is blasting into 2018 with his new single, "Filthy," a brand new music video, plus an album dropping in early February. Oh yeah, he's also performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. But on Jan. 5, we were given the first song off of his new album, Man Of The Woods, and it's a real doozy. Justin Timberlake's "Filthy" lyrics are seriously super sexy.

Here's everything we knew going into this: Timberlake first teased his latest musical triumph at the beginning of the New Year by releasing an emotional and visually stimulating teaser video. In it, we see Timberlake rolling around in fields and kissing his wife, Jessica Biel. In the trailer, Timberlake explains,

This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal.

We also hear a woman's voice saying, "It feels like mountains. Trees. Campfires. Like Wild West, but now."

It's like the Wild West... but now???

Nope, I don't know what that means, either, but I sure am into it.

Here is the video for "Filthy," where Justin Timberlake basically plays the next Steve Jobs.

Here are the "Filthy" lyrics:

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

Hey, if you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

All my haters gon' say it's fake

I guess I got my swagger back

I said, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that meat?

Cookin' up a mean servin'

No question, I want it

Fire up, everybody smokin'

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest

Go far, put 'em on notice

If you know what I want, then yeah

Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah

Exactly what you like times two, yeah

Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"

So baby, don't you mind if I do

Look, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that beast?

When I leave the cage open

Huh, walk to me, uh

No question, I want it

Fire up, everybody smokin'

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest

Go far, put 'em on notice

If you know what I want, then yeah

Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah

Exactly what you like times two, yeah

Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"

So baby, don't you mind if I do

Come on, break it down!

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

If you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

Hey, if you know what's good

(If you know what's good)

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

Haters gon' say it's fake

So real

All my haters gon' say it's fake

Baby, don't you mind if I do

Exactly what you like times two (times two)

Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"

Baby, don't you mind if I do (Come on!)

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

So put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

Go on and put your filthy hands all over me

No, this ain't the clean version

Do you see me? Can you find me?

Look closer

Through the trees

Do you see it?

We know Timberlake is from Memphis, Tennessee, and his roots have had a deep influence on his musical sensibilities.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, and gave an emotionally raw speech while accepting his award.

Timberlake said,

This is the f—ing coolest thing that has ever happened to me. This is really, really a surprise for me to be honored here tonight. I felt like it was sort of unwarranted when I first looked at the list of my fellow inductees, but I’ve also never been one to turn down a reason to come home and spend time in the city that I grew up in that holds such a special place in my heart.

He also spoke directly to his wife.

First, I want to thank my beautiful, loving, and incredibly understanding-of-her-husband’s-shortcomings wife, Jessica. Baby, I love you. More than I could put into words and more than any song I could ever write.

He wrapped up his speech by talking about what Memphis meant to him.

I am truly honored to merely stand on the shoulders of all these legends that I grew up listening to, that I grew up admiring. And to say I stand alongside them now… Memphis, the greatest city in the world, and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, you have given me and my family — who is clearly half of this section — the greatest honor this evening, and made us all very proud, and I only hope that I can continue to return the favor for as long as I live and breathe.

If Man Of The Woods has even half of this emotion in it, we know it's going to be good.

Most likely, we can expect Timberlake to perform "Filthy" at his Super Bowl performance on Feb. 4, though fans are hoping he does a few classics too. Plus, our fingers are ALWAYS crossed for an NSYNC reunion, but I wouldn't count on it. (Like, where even are you, JC?)

Keep your eyes on JT's social media for more Man Of The Woods details, and welcome back, Justin! We love to love you, bro.

