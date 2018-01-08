Justin Timberlake's 'Man Of The Woods' Tour Was Announced & It Starts So Soon

Justin Timberlake released his first single since "Can't Stop The Feeling" on Friday, Jan. 5. The song, "Filthy," is more similar to "SexyBack" than anything else, and it's making his fans pumped for his upcoming album, Man of the Woods. Timberlake announced the album on Jan. 2, revealing it will drop on Feb. 2, just two days before he'll take the stage at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Outside of the Super Bowl, 2018 is going to be one hell of a year for him, seeing as Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour was just announced! If you're dying to see Timberlake back on tour, you won't have to wait forever. Timberlake's Man of the Woods Tour kicks off in Canada on March 13, 2018. The video announcing the tour shows Timberlake and his team have been preparing for this tour for a while. According to his website, pre-sale tickets will be available starting Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster says general public tickets will be available starting Jan. 16. That's less than 10 days away, people!

The video announcing the Man of the Woods Tour was a lot like the video announcing the Man of the Woods album, aka a lot of outdoorsy stuff featuring Jessica Biel voiceovers. The tour trailer, however, also throws in some behind-the-scenes footage of Timberlake and his team rehearsing for the tour.

JustinTimberlake on YouTube

The first song to be released from Man of the Woods is also the first song on the album, according to the Man of the Woods tracklist Timberlake released last week. "Filthy" dropped on Friday, Jan. 5, and some fans are obsessed with it. Others aren't the biggest fans, but most people didn't like "SexyBack" when it first came out, either. Don't worry. It'll grow on 'em.

If you know what's good. (If you know what's good). If you know what's good. (If you know what's good). Hey, if you know what's good. (If you know what's good). Haters gon' say it's fake. So real. Haters gon' say it's fake. So real. Haters gon' say it's fake. So real. All my haters gon' say it's fake. I guess I got my swagger back.

I said, put your filthy hands all over me. And no, this ain't the clean version. And what you gonna do with all that meat? Cookin' up a mean servin'. No question, I want it. Fire up, everybody smokin'. Your friends, my friends. And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning). Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest. Go far, put 'em on notice. If you know what I want, then yeah.

Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah. Exactly what you like times two, yeah. Got me singin', "ooh, ooh". So baby, don't you mind if I do.

Look, put your filthy hands all over me. And no, this ain't the clean version And what you gonna do with all that beast? When I leave the cage open. Huh, walk to me, uh. No question, I want it. Fire up, everybody smokin'. Your friends, my friends. And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning). Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest. Go far, put 'em on notice. If you know what I want, then yeah.

Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah. Exactly what you like times two, yeah. Got me singin', "ooh, ooh". So baby, don't you mind if I do.

Come on, break it down! If you know what's good. (If you know what's good). If you know what's good. (If you know what's good). Hey, if you know what's good. (If you know what's good). Haters gon' say it's fake. So real. Haters gon' say it's fake. So real. Haters gon' say it's fake. So real. All my haters gon' say it's fake.

Baby, don't you mind if I do. Exactly what you like times two (times two). Got me singin', "ooh, ooh". Baby, don't you mind if I do (Come on!).

Your friends, my friends. And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning). Your friends, my friends. And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning). So put your filthy hands all over me. And no, this ain't the clean version. Go on and put your filthy hands all over me. No, this ain't the clean version.

Then Jessica Biel, Timberlake's wife, comes in at the end with a weird voiceover that says:

Do you see me? Can you find me? Look closer. Through the trees. Do you see it?

He also released the "Filthy" music video the same day the song dropped. In it, he basically plays a sexy Steve Jobs and there's a dancing robot involved. It's so weird, it works.

justintimberlakeVEVO on YouTube

Seeing as "Filthy" is the first track on Man of the Woods, that Jessica Biel soundbite at the end is probably intended to be an intro into the next song/set the tone for the rest of the album. In the video announcing the album, Timberlake said his home state of Tennessee was the biggest inspiration behind all of the songs. He said, "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal." Man of the Woods drops Friday, Feb. 2!

