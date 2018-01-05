Justin Timberlake's 'Man Of The Woods' Tracklist Is Here & The Songs Are So Emotional

Justin is bringing sexy and his music back for the first time in a long time. The singer's newest album, Man Of The Woods, is scheduled to come out in early February, and it looks like we can expect some intense tunes. The first single, "Filthy," was released on Friday, Jan. 5, along with a sneak peek at the rest of the song titles. Justin Timberlake's Man Of The Woods tracklist is definitely emotional, and we are so ready for it.

JT released a video teaser for MOTW in early January, and the imagery gave us some serious nature vibes. Based on the language and visuals included in the video, it looks like Timberlake is literally and figuratively returning to his roots. He's always been very vocal about his love and appreciation for his hometown, Memphis, and it sounds like MOTW might be a tribute to his past.

In the teaser, Timberlake explains,

This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from. And it’s personal.

Pharrell Williams also makes a quick cameo in the video. He says, "It feels so earthy. It's just where you are in your life right now."

Fascinating. Take a look.



Now that Timberlake's shared the whole tracklist on his Instagram, we're having a ball reading into the song titles and trying to guess what each track is about.

The 16 song titles are:

"Filthy"

"Midnight Summer Jam"

"Sauce"

"Man Of The Woods"

"Higher, Higher"

"Wave"

"Supplies"

"Morning Light" (Featuring Alicia Keys)

"Say Something" (Featuring Chris Stapleton)

"Hers" (Interlude)

"Flannel"

"Montana"

"Breeze Off The Pond"

"Livin' Off The Land"

"The Hard Stuff"

"Young Man"



Despite all of the nature undertones, the music video for "Filthy" has a much more futuristic feel. The lyrics for the song are totally steamy, and the music visuals are far from earthy.

In the video, Timberlake looks like a modern-day Steve Jobs, and introduces a dancing robot to a crowded auditorium. We learn he's actually controlling the robot from offstage and guiding it to bust out sexy dance moves and have steamy interactions with backup dancers. (Oh, yeah. The robot also has backup dancers.)



Some of the sexy lyrics include:

I guess I got my swagger back

I said, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that meat?

Cookin' up a mean servin'

No question, I want it

Fire up, everybody smokin'

Your friends, my friends

And they ain't leavin' till six in the morning (six in the morning)

Caught a chill, baby, you the coldest

Go far, put 'em on notice

If you know what I want, then yeah

Baby, don't you mind if I do, yeah

Exactly what you like times two, yeah

Got me singin', "ooh, ooh"

So baby, don't you mind if I do

Look, put your filthy hands all over me

And no, this ain't the clean version

And what you gonna do with all that beast?

When I leave the cage open

Huh, walk to me, uh

No question, I want it





