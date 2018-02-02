Justin Timberlake’s "Man Of The Woods" Music Video Stars Jessica Biel & It's Too Cute

Justin Timberlake's newest album is here! And he just released the titular song's music video and you're going to love it. Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" music video stars Jessica Biel and it's stupid cute. The whole music video is Timberlake dancing through the woods and in a cabin dancing with Jessica Biel, and the only word I can use to describe it is "giddy." The man is literally giddy while frolicking through the woods. Jessica Biel did that.

While we already know Man of the Woods is actually the meaning of his son's name (Silas), the actual song "Man of the Woods" is all about Biel and their relationship. The most common line throughout the song is "I brag about you to anyone outside," and he basically spends the whole song singing about how proud he is to be married to Biel. The song is super sexual, too. Like, I'm pretty sure he's singing about them having sex that everyone can hear at more than one part of the song. It's already a new Justin Timberlake classic.

Timberlake released the "Man of the Woods" music video when the whole album dropped on Friday, Feb. 2.

justintimberlakeVEVO on YouTube

And yes, fans love it.

The song starts off with the chorus that goes:

I brag about you to anyone outside. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride. I'm sorry baby, you know I try. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride.

The first verse goes:

Hey, sugar plum, look at where we are. So tonight, if I take it too far, that's OK because you know I hear the making up's fun. Been a minute since we've had some time to breathe. So if you see another side of me that's OK because you know I hear the making up's fun.

The pre-chorus goes:

But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs. Hey, there's the faucet. Someone's knocking like they know. But baby, don't you stop it, yes I'm watching. Your hand slides down the light. And girl you know...

Then the chorus comes back in:

I brag about you to anyone outside. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride. I'm sorry baby, you know I try. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride.

Then the second verse comes in:

Well, I got your sweet with a twist of lime. And this one's neat, well you know that's mine, here we go. And do it twice 'cause you know we like it. And damn anybody if they disagree. They don't understand you're just like me, they don't know. We do it twice 'cause we know we like it.

Then comes the pre-chorus again:

But then your hands talking, fingers walking, down your legs. Hey, there's the faucet. Someone's knocking like they know. But baby, don't you stop it, yes I'm watching. Your hand slides down the light. And girl you know...

And the chorus:

I brag about you to anyone outside. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride. I'm sorry baby, you know I try. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride.

Then the bridge gets even cuter:

How do I ever explain what I've got with you? I try to find the words but they hide and that's the truth. And nobody ever will understand what we do. There's only one me and you. Come here, hold me. 'Cause there's only one me and you. Yeah, there's only one me and you, uh. There's only one me and you. You know there's only one me and you.

The chorus comes in one last time before the song closes out with:

I brag about you to anyone outside. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride. I'm sorry baby, you know I try. But I'm a man of the woods, it's my pride.

I wrote this to let you know. And I let them feelings show. I'm the man of the woods and you're my pride. Ooh, I can't make them understand. But you know I'm a Southern man. A man of the woods and you're my pride. Ohh, hey, hey. A man of the woods, it's my pride. Now let the beat ride like...

This isn't the only appearance Biel makes on Man of the Woods. Nope, she legit has her own song. It's called "Hers (Interlude)" (because we all know Justin Timberlake can't get through an album without having at least one song that is an "interlude"). She also appears on the last song on the album, "Young Man," along with their son, Silas. Silas (the ~man of the woods~ himself) can be heard trying to say "dada" in the beginning of the song and then saying "I love you, Daddy," at the end. It's as cute as it sounds.