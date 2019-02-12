Justin Theroux's 50th Birthday Instagram For Jennifer Aniston Is So Unexpected

Believe it or not, Rachel from Friends — I mean Jennifer Aniston — turns 50 today. The actress flies pretty under the radar and doesn't have any social media accounts of her own but that didn't stop one particular ex from posting her a loving HBD Instagram. And, trust me, Justin Theroux's 50th birthday instagram for Jennifer Aniston isn't exactly what you'd expect from an ex.

That being said, before we get into his message, it's important to note that Aniston has made it clear that she's pretty cool with almost all of her exes.

In case you missed the memo, the only event this past week that was a bigger who's who of Hollywood was Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday bash on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Not only was pretty much every celebrity who has ever existed was present, it was also a pretty big ex fest.

Aniston had not one but two of her own exes present at the party. Yep, that's right. Both Brad Pitt and John Mayer were spotted at her blowout party, according to Us Weekly. Oh, and to make things more complicated, the publication reports Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's former fiancée back in the day, was also there. Ah, what a tangled web they weave.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And it wasn't just Aniston's exes who were present! Us Weekly reports she even invited David Arquette, also known as the ex of her best friend and Friends cast-mate, Courteney Cox. So, yeah, I think it's safe to say it was a big night for exes.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But there was one pretty major ex notoriously missing at Aniston's big birthday party and that was her most recent ex husband Justin Theroux. According to Page Six, the weekend of her birthday party, Theroux was spotted attending a New York Fashion Week afterparty for a Rag & Bone show at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with his friends, Liev Schreiber, Oscar Isaac, Lakeith Stanfield, Nigel Godrich and Benny Safdie.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But don't worry. Theroux still appears has nothing but love for his ex-wife. In fact, today (her actual birthday), he took to Instagram to wish her a very happy birthday. In the sweet caption he wrote:

Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman.Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.

OK, I have to be honest. I do have a few issues with this. The first of them being that Aniston doesn't even have Instagram... so, like, why bother posting her a happy birthday Insta? I mean, maybe her friends will show it to her? Seems like a weird flex to me.

But, hey, it was a nice post and he still clearly does love her and I guess that's really all that matters.

The two have been pretty open about maintaining a friendship since they first announced their split a year ago.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," their statement read. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day,” Theroux told the New York Times of the split back in September. “But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

That being said, he maintained that their split was totally amicable. "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable," he told the publication. "It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

Congrats to Aniston for being a big enough person to make her friendships with all of her super hot celebrity exes work. TBH, I definitely could not do the same.