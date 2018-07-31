Disney's newest live-action reboot has found its star. Justin Theroux will star in Disney's Lady and the Tramp reboot, according to Collider, joining the already forming cast of the upcoming movie. Theroux will play the streetwise mutt Tramp in the adapted movie, who unexpectedly finds love with the pampered cocker spaniel Lady after she flees her domestic life to embrace collar-free living. Disney still has yet to cast Theroux's co-star Lady in the movie.

The new Lady and the Tramp remake was first announced at the beginning of the year, as one of the first original movies to be available on Disney's upcoming streaming service. The casting news reunites Justin Theroux with director Charlie Bean, who worked together last year on the Bean-directed The Lego Ninjago Movie. Theroux played the villainous Lord Garmadon in that movie.

Justin Theroux is the only main role filled for Lady and the Tramp at the moment, but the upcoming movie has already started added a few other cast members. Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty) will voice the Scottish terrier Jackie, a gender-swapped version of Lady's best friend Jock from the original film, and Sam Elliott (The Ranch) will play the bloodhound Trusty, Lady's other best friend.

The new Lady and the Tramp adaptation will be a mix of CGI and live-action, as has been the case for nearly all of Disney's recent animated adaptations, and it is expected to enter into production in September. The movie is set to be one of the first original films available on Disney's streaming service, once the service makes its debut in the fall of 2019. It will be among the first slate of movies available on the unnamed Disney streaming platform, along with film adaptations of The Parent Trap, Stargirl, The Sword in the Stone, and the Anna Kendrick-starring original movie Noelle.

The movie is also the latest in a lengthy string of Disney CGI/live-action hybrid reboots. 2016's The Jungle Book kicked off the trend, and now Disney is using the same style in the upcoming adaptations Dumbo, The Lion King, and Christopher Robin.

Justin Theroux has been working steadily in both television and film over the past few years. Most notably, he starred in the critically beloved HBO series The Leftovers for its three seasons, and has taken a number of big movie roles since that series ended in 2017. Last year, he worked with Lady and the Tramp director Charlie Bean in The Lego Ninjago Movie and even got a flashy cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This year, he co-starred with Alexander Skarsgård and Paul Rudd on the sci-fi flick Mute, will bring the comedy with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in The Spy Who Dumped Me, going full action in Bumblebee, and make his dramatic turn in the Ruth Bader Ginsberg biopic On the Basis of Sex. He is also set to star in Netflix's upcoming pharmaceutical black comedy Maniac with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Look for Lady and the Tramp to begin streaming on Disney's new streaming service sometime in 2019.