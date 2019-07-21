Justin Bieber is getting political on Twitter about an important issue. On Friday, July 19, the 25-year-old singer posted a tweet directed at President Trump about the current immigration crisis. The singer's tweet first alluded to A$AP Rocky's recent arrest in Sweden, but then he used his platform to shine a light on an even bigger issue at hand. Justin Bieber's tweet to Donald Trump about migrant children does not hold back. In fact, it addresses an important question on many people's minds.

To understand the context of Bieber's tweet, it's important to take a look at another tweet posted by Trump about the recent arrest of A$AP Rocky, aka Rakim Mayers, in Sweden. On July 19, Trump tweeted about the rapper who is currently being detained in Sweden on "probable grounds for [alleged] serious assault," per NBC News. Elite Daily reached out to A$AP Rocky's representation for comment on the allegations surrounding his arrest, but did not hear back at the time of publication. In his tweet, Trump wrote that he had just spoken to Kanye West about A$AP Rocky's arrest and continued, "I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"

In response to Trump's tweet, Bieber took to Twitter with some thoughts of his own. First, Bieber tweeted, "I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him." Then, he used the moment to address another national issue, "But while your [sic] at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?"

Bieber's tweet references the current migrant crisis at the U.S. border, which includes reports of troubling conditions for both children and adults. Elite Daily previously reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about the reported conditions in detention centers but did not immediately hear back. However, the National Border Patrol Council (NBCP) released a statement on July 1, which states most Border Patrol agents care for migrants "humanely and compassionately."

Though Trump didn't immediately respond to Bieber's comment about migrant children, he did post two tweets on Saturday, July 20 with an update. He wrote, in reference to A$AP Rocky:

Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative....Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!

Last year, Trump signed an executive order ending child separations and the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy at the border on June 20, 2018, but recent reports concerning the influx of migrants at the border have reportedly revealed poor conditions in the detention centers in which the migrants are being housed. On July 15, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) shared photos which apparently show a center for migrant women and children in Ursula, Texas, in which, per the the congresswoman's tweet, "[W]omen [and] children take turns sleeping on mats on the floor." Elite Daily reached out to CBP for comment on the claims in the posts from Rep. Speier, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Bieber isn't the only celebrity who has criticized the Trump administration's recent reported handling of migrants at the Mexico-United States border. On June 29, singer Selena Gomez also took a stand against reported detention facility conditions with an Instagram post that said, in part, "Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening??? It's absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can't even imagine what they are going through." DHS and CBP previously put out a statement claiming most Border Patrol agents care for migrants "humanely and compassionately."

Vice President Mike Pence visited a detention facility in Texas on July 12, and following his experience, he blamed "Democrats in Congress" for "refusing to fund additional bed space." A few weeks prior, on June 25, the Democrat-controlled House passed a $4.5 billion emergency border aid bill, after reports of poor conditions that especially impacted children.

Now that even more celebrities are joining politicians in the chorus to fix the reported conditions of detention centers, only time will tell what the next move from the Trump administration will be.