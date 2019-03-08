Justin Bieber's Reaction To Shawn Mendes Liking A Photo Of Hailey Baldwin Is Perfect

Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are clearly still in love by the looks of the pop star's Instagram. This week alone, he's posted multiple photos of his wife that are seemingly candid paparazzi photos, and I can't blame him, because she is all kinds of gorgeous. But there's one star in particular who double-tapped one of Bieber's photos of Balwin, and it's making fans speculate if it was meant in a flirtatious way. That's right, I'm talking about singer Shawn Mendes, who has a history with Baldwin (sort of). But Justin Bieber's reaction to Shawn Mendes liking a photo of Hailey Baldwin is beyond chill, and proves that he's totally cool with the "Treat You Better" singer.

So here's what went down: Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Thursday, March 7, to share a handful of photos of wife Hailey Baldwin. Pretty sweet if you ask me.

But when Shawn Mendes liked one of the photos of Baldwin, fans immediately went to Gossip Town, commenting that Mendes was flirting with Baldwin and that it was not his place to like a photo of her. Let me be perfectly clear that if someone simply likes a photo of you, that does not mean that they are flirting with you — they are simply, you know, liking your photo.

And Justin Bieber must feel the same way, because Bieber responded on fan account HailsBuzzle's screen grab of his post.

"Their [sic] friends relax," Bieber wrote, settling once and for all that Mendes was just liking a photo of a good friend of his.

So please, let's all take a chill pill before we get too worked up.

It's understandable why fans might assume that Mendes' like meant something more, considering the two were rumored to be dating back in the fall of 2017 after they were spotted holding hands at Baldwin's Halloween party.

Then, it was reported that they spent the holidays together, according to US Magazine. And then Baldwin and Mendes attended the 2018 Met Gala together, sparking a ton of speculation because they looked pretty into each other on the red carpet. I mean, look:

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is it hot in here? It feels hot in here:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

(Fans self):

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But remember, not everything you see is what it seems to be, because Baldwin opened up about her relationship with Mendes in her interview with United Kingdom's Sunday Times back in May 2018 to let the world know the pair were just friends.

"We hang out and he's super-lovely and a very, very nice young gentleman," she told the publication. "But I am single... The dating pool is small. It's rare to find somebody that has the same ideas and morals as me. I have found people like that before, though, which is refreshing."

And Mendes shared a similar story in his interview with E! News, which took place shortly before Baldwin's interview was published. He said of his experience at the Met Gala:

I am single. It was just overwhelming in the most incredible way. I was so lucky for my first time going there to be able to go with someone like Hailey because she's such a vet and I really admire people like her because of how outgoing she is in such an overwhelming experience.

Settled once and for all. Jailey is doing just fine, and Shawn Mendes is simply a supportive friend. The end!