Justin Bieber Won't Be At The Grammys For A Pretty Important Reason

Let's be real: One of the best parts of the Grammys (or any award show, for that matter) is the Red Carpet. It's always exciting to see what everyone is wearing, hear a little bit about how they're feeling, and, if you're shady, take note of who's MIA. The people we always look for are Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Drake, and I'll definitely be keeping my eyes peeled for all of them this year. Unfortunately, there is one star who we definitely won't be seeing this year: One half of the recently revamped Jelena. Sorry to disappoint, but Justin Bieber won't be at the Grammys, so don't expect him to come out for the "Despacito" performance.

According to TMZ, Bieber is skipping the 2018 Grammys, just as he did in 2017. But this year, his reasons are a bit more personal. Sources tell TMZ that Bieber is skipping the show because he doesn't want to make appearances until he finishes his new album. That's bad news for anyone who was hoping to see Bieber break it down on stage with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, but good news for anyone who's been anxiously awaiting his new music. I'm definitely excited to see what Bieber has in store for us next — so if that means he has to miss the Grammys, I'm cool with it.

Bieber made headlines last year when he decided to skip the Grammys, but for a totally different reason. Despite having been nominated for four Grammys, he stated that he "doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers." Definitely a bold statement, but one that others agreed with, including Frank Ocean, who also skipped the 2017 show. The singer called out the "cultural bias and general nerve damage the show ... suffers from" in a Tumblr post.

Bieber's decision to skip the Grammys has some other implications, particularly regarding his relationship. Fans of the young couple have been eagerly awaiting an official announcement or indication that they're back on. Unfortunately, with Bieber choosing to forgo the award show, it's clear that Jelena will not be making their red carpet debut. Gomez may not show up at all, as she was not nominated for any Grammys this year. Perhaps the couple will have a cozy night in — Netflix and chill, anyone?

If you haven't been keeping up with all things Grammy-related, here are the basics. This year, the event will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The evening will begin with E!'s Red Carpet pre-show at 5:30 p.m. ET. At 6:30 p.m. ET, you can switch over to CBS to watch their official pre-show, and then the actual festivities from 7:30 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

One of the most important questions you might ask is, "Who is hosting the Grammys?" This year's show will be hosted by James Corden, so get ready to laugh all night between performances from your favorite artists, including Kesha, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga. Presenters will be handing out awards for the songs and albums that defined 2017. Here are some of the nominees — you can find the rest on the Grammys website:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awaken My Love!, Childish Gambino

4:44, JAY-Z

Damn, Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama, Lorde

24K Magic, Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Despacito” (Songwriters: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi and Marty James Garton)

“4:44” (Songwriters: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson)

“Issues” (Songwriters: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen)

“1-800-273-8255” (Songwriters: Sir Robert Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Alessia Caracciolo, Khalid Robinson, Drew Taggart)

“That’s What I Like” (Songwriters: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip)

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” JAY-Z

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

It's sure to be a night of total music magic.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.