Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Guest List May Already Include These Big Celebs

Another day, another epic #Jailey wedding detail drop! On Jan. 16, we found out that the two lovebirds — who already got hitched back in September in a New York City courthouse and will be celebrating again with close family and friends with another ceremony and reception — have reportedly already sent out their Save the Dates! And now, just one day later, comes the big reveal about part of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding guest list. And, like, what a time to be alive!

According to TMZ, Baldwin and Bieber will make things official for the second time with a religious ceremony somewhere in Los Angeles — not in Canada or New York (where the couple's families are based) as originally planned, since it's cold AF in those places right now. The festivities will reportedly be going down some time during the weekend of March 1. As for why the newlyweds selected that particular date, a source told the publication it's because March 1 just happens to be the Biebs 25th birthday, and the "What Do You Mean" singer wants to be a married man by the time he's 25.

OK, sir. But doesn't the fact that you guys hit up a courthouse last fall to make things official mean that you already are a married man?

Anyhoo, as for that guest list I told you about, thanks to the same source, we now know at least two people who've received their Save the Dates — which were reportedly sent out via text because #Jailey is apparently just that low-key about the whole thing.

Wanna know who the two lucky invitees are? Well, duh, of course you do! So, here's a little hint: He is a 20-year-old rap superstar and she recently got dethroned on Instagram by an egg.

It's Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, you guys!

Elite Daily reached out to Baldwin and Bieber's teams for confirmation of this report, but did not hear back in time for publication.

But Jenner and Scott do end up going to the wedding, you think they'll bring along Stormi? I mean, it's the perfect opportunity for the little diva to trot out her new multi-colored Louis Vuitton bag, don'tcha think?

It's also another opportunity for mama and baby girl to rock matching outfits like they did at Kim and Kanye's Christmas party.

They're definitely gonna do this, right?

So much to look forward to!

Meanwhile, we still don't know what Baldwin will be wearing down the aisle, although I'm sure it will wind up being some ridiculously gorgeous designer gown. I'm also wondering whether she's planning to keep her pink hair for the big day because I have to admit, I'm really kind of feeling it!

Hailey Bieber/Instagram Story

Of course, we still don't know exactly where this shindig will be taking place — and according to Entertainment Tonight, neither do Baldwin and Bieber's guests.

"There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy," a source told the publication. "They want the music, entertainment, and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered."

Still over here waiting for my Save the Date.