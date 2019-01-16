Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber already made things official at a New York City courthouse back in September, but when is the couple's real wedding gonna be? You know, the one that will surely involve Baldwin traipsing down the aisle in a ridiculously gorgeous designer gown while Bieber serenades her and all their famous friends look on. I mean, I know reports surfaced last week that the religious ceremony and reception has been pushed back from it's originally-reported January time period, but now comes the news from Entertainment Tonight that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding Save the Dates have actually been sent out. And OMG I really hope this actually went down because I need this epic AF event to happen, like, yesterday. Elite Daily reached out to Bieber and Baldwin's teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So what kind of Save the Dates does an aspirational couple like #Jailey send out to their guests, anyway? Did they arrive etched in some type of rare Italian marble? Or were they dipped in a vat of 24-karat gold and then hand-delivered by a bunch of tuxedo-clad assistants? Um, no. A source told ET that the Save the Dates were actually sent out via text.

Yup, you read that right. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding Save the Dates were a freaking text sent to close family and friends announcing that an event would take place in the next couple of months.

And, like, really?!

I mean, I guess it's kind of cool that they're being all low-key about everything, since they are already married. But a text? I mean, according to ET, the message didn’t even include many details.

"There was no location included in their text, because they want complete privacy," the source explained. "They want the music, entertainment, and exciting details to be a big surprise for their guests. They truly are planning a beautiful celebration and a party to be remembered."

Um, can I get an invite?

Anyway, the fact that the couple is now in prep mode is a good sign, considering People reported on Jan. 9 that Bieber and Baldwin still hadn't finalized a date for the big event.

“They’re working with the schedules of all their friends and family to make sure they can be surrounded by the people they love,” a source told the publication at the time. "There's no real rush. They’re already legally married, but they’re very excited about throwing a celebration with their loved ones."

I guess the fact that these two finally have a date locked down and appear to be in serious prep mode means this thing could be happening soon, people!

Page Six reported on Jan. 16 that the festivities will reportedly be taking place on Feb. 28, which also happens to be the day before Bieber's 25th birthday.

"The wedding party is already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals," the publication reported, adding that Tay James, Bieber’s personal DJ, will be providing tunes for the affair.

I don't know if the whole Feb. 28 thing is true or not. But if it is, that's kinda soon, you guys! Like 43-days-and-counting soon!

Yup. that's how we feel about it, too, Hailey!