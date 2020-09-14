Ever wonder how a celeb couple celebrates two years of being husband and wife during a pandemic? Well, if you're the Biebers — you have an adorable picnic, complete with an epic assortment of snacks, of course. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's second anniversary fell on Sunday, Sept. 13, and the deets of their day date together are bound to make you super jelly.

Their festivities all started with a casual stroll to Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, where they grabbed all the grub — and fam, they were not messing around. The feast (which can be seen in one of Bieber's IG posts from the day) included soup, sandwiches, chips (including a jalapeño-flavored variety) and some nut-studded Ritter Sport chocolate bars. Bieber gave fans a little glimpse at their low-key afternoon hang with a pic of Baldwin lounging on the blanket in their backyard. Fittingly, he captioned the photo simply “picnic lady.”

That’s not the only moment Bieber shared that day, however. He also posted a video of Baldwin lip-syncing Jhené Aiko's “Never Call Me,” and captioned it “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo.” Earlier that day, he uploaded both a sweet and a silly selfie of them together with the caption “Sunday funday.”

Bieber and Baldwin officially said their “I do’s” at a New York City courthouse in September of 2018. Then, in September of the following year, they had a bigger bash with family and friends at the luxe Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in South Carolina.

Marriage life seemingly had a somewhat challenging start for the duo, as Bieber was privately battling Lyme disease throughout the first year. In an interview with Elle for her March 2020 cover story, Baldwin admitted that it was these health struggles that led the couple to postpone their formal wedding.

“We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff,” she told the magazine. “Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks.”

Since then, though, it seems to have been smooth sailing for the Biebers — in fact, Baldwin even gushed about quarantining with her hubby back in the spring. During an April 3 Instagram Live, she said: “I’ve been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule … I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy.”

This summer, the couple also got baptized together — and while sharing some pics from the momentous occasion on IG, Bieber admitted it was “one of the most special moments” of his life.

Over the course of their relationship, Baldwin has had to learn to ignore the haters and skeptics who've cast doubt that their marriage will last.

"When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: 'He's never going to this,' 'You're never going to that,' 'You'll be divorced by then,' you can't help but wonder: 'Does someone see something that I don't see?'" she explained during a September 2019 interview with Vogue Australia. "It starts to mess with your mind. But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it. I've been working on retraining my thought process to understand that."

Fortunately, the couple appears to be thriving these days — so, fingers crossed the trend continues. Here's to the Biebers — wishing them many more picture-perfect picnics in the years to come.