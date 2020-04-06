While quarantining hasn't exactly been a walk in the park for most, Hailey Baldwin is thrilled to quarantine with Justin Bieber. “I’ve been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule," the model shared during an Instagram Live on April 3, per Us Weekly. "I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy.”

I mean, to be fair, I think most people would be pretty happy isolating in a mansion with their soulmate who just so happens to be Justin Freaking Bieber. But Baldwin was nervous about the effect quarantining was going to have on her mental health. “I thought I was going to have a lot of anxiety through this process and there has been some,” she shared. “But it’s also really shown me that the simplicity in life and kind of dialing everything back has made me so happy.”

Baldwin is currently reportedly enjoying the simple things in life from what Us Weekly described as a "lakefront, 9,000 square-foot estate in Bieber’s native Ontario, Canada."

She's aware of how privileged she and her husband are. “We have a place out here and we’re super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around,” she explained. “I swear I feel like I’ve gotten so much more done in this quarantine than I have in, like, a year.”

So, what sorts of things does Baldwin have on her to-do list? “Books I said I was going to read, shows I said I was going to get to, calls with people that I said I’d get to and make,” she shared, adding, "It’s like you have no choice but to get the things done that you put to the side."

In addition to powering through her to-do list, Baldwin shared she's shifted her focus to the “things that I love and even people that I love.”

A source claimed the newlyweds plan to stay in Bieber's home country for the foreseeable future. “They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source reportedly told People on March 17. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still. ... They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives."

Two days prior, on March 15, Bieber posted a carousel of a video of Italy and a picture featuring ways for people to give back during this time of crisis. He paired the post with a caption strongly urging his followers to stay home:

#BEATTHEVIRUS YOU MAY HAVE IT AND NOT KNOW IT…DON’T SPREAD THE DISEASE STAY HOME AS MUCH AS YOU CANDO NOT GO OUT IN GROUPS NO BARS, NO CLUBS, NO RESTURANTS WASH YOUR HANDS OFTEN KEEP 6 FEET APART ISOLATE YOURSELF IF YOU FEEL SICK NOW IS THE TIME TO ENGAGE ON LINE AND NOT IN PERSON IT IS NOT JUST ABOUT YOU, IT IS ABOUT US…..ALL OF US…. Love you guys. But if you care about your parents or your grandparents or any friend who could be compromised please stay in and be safe. Thanks.

Since then, the two have been delighting their followers with tons of cute pictures and videos from their time in isolation.