Even though they were married in Sept. 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s rehearsal dinner reportedly took place over a year later, on Sept. 29, 2019. Confusing, I know, but here's why. Bieber and Baldwin were legally married in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. But on the last weekend of Sept. 2019, the couple took to the Montage in Palmetto Bluffs in South Carolina for some larger, more traditional wedding celebrations with friends and family, and the first event was reportedly a rehearsal dinner that was very swaggy (to quote the Biebs himself).

"Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property," a source reportedly told E! News. "There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m. The dinner was on the edge of the water. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. The dècor was very chic and white."

And who were these guests, you ask? Well, the list was reportedly extremely A-list. E! News reported that Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Kenny Hamilton, Laura and Carl Lentz, Karla Welch, Justine Skye, and Scooter Braun were a few of the big names in attendance. So, yeah. It was the place to be.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Guests were reportedly pumped to see the not-so-newlyweds walk into the rehearsal dinner a little late. "Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone," the source told E! News. "Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling."

Before Bieber and Baldwin arrived, they reportedly hired staff to make their guests feel comfortable. "There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived," the source told E! News. Oh! Also, one fan caught a video of Bieber jokingly humping Baldwin on the boat on the way to the dinner, so there's that. Love that for them!

The weekend in South Carolina reportedly marks the first time Bieber and Baldwin were able to get all of their loved ones in one place since they originally tied the knot over a year ago. "They've never had everyone together in one place so they are excited about that," an insider reportedly told E! News on Sept. 27. "They are looking forward to having friends and family get to know each other throughout the weekend. They have several different events planned and hope that people will have a great time."

The two are reportedly particularly excited for their religious ceremony. "They can't wait to say their vows in front of their family and friends. It will be a different experience to have their pastor there and everyone close to them," the same source reportedly told E! News. "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows." The source continued, reportedly saying the two "understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it. Their vows are extremely meaningful."

Baldwin made it clear just how serious she is about making her marriage last in the March 2019 edition of Vogue.

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place," she told the publication. "But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

I'm not crying, you're crying! And because my invite must've gotten lost in the mail, I'll be here, waiting for them to post adorable photos of their wedding.