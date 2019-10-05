Well, it looks like Justin Bieber is back in another Calvin Klein ad campaign. But this time, he's in one with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. In fact, this Calvin Klein video is longer than the previous video campaign Bieber was featured in four years ago — that one clocked in at thirty seconds. The young couple appeared in this new 2019 ad that lasts for about a minute and a half for Calvin Klein's CK50 Collection. And it's not at all surprising that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's new Calvin Klein video is so incredibly steamy.

So, obviously, Bieber is no longer that floppy-haired little kid that I remember seeing in the tabloids. He's definitely all grown up now, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is absolutely beautiful. The new Calvin Klein video takes the couple and shows them stripped down to their Calvin's — which gets relatively steamy, but the CK brand also injected some fun, light-hearted moments in there to even things out.

The video starts off with the married couple watching TV in 1969, watching Apollo 11 take-off. From there, it transitions into a celebration-style view of celebs en route to a party, dancing, and hanging out at a gathering, and dancing on a graffitied subway car. The idea is to show celebs traveling through the decades, to celebrate the brand's 50 years of operation. So each different scene you see is a different decade.

Featured in the Calvin Klein CK50 video are A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Liu Wen, Parker Van Noord, and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke. It truly is a star-studded party. After the subway scene, the ad zones in on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, where Bieber is first dancing a bit, and then met by his wife as the two begin a make out session.

TBH, this is the kind of celeb collaboration project that ends up being not only just #relationshipgoals, but also #BFFgoals, because after their makeout, the two look like total besties dancing around together. Aside from the couple, the other celebs featured in the video hanging out are total #squadgoals. The brand just knows how to spark a feeling, I guess.

Obviously, after 50 years of designing, the Calvin Klein brand sure knows how to sell underwear.

You might remember Justin Bieber's last Calvin Klein ad. If you don't, I'm bringing it back to 2015 real quick. Bieber's 2015 ad video with Calvin Klein featured him playing drums, and then, of course, having a Calvin Klein-style steamy make out session with model Lara Stone.

While that was a great ad, this CK50 campaign brings a bit more fun to the mix, and Bieber's chemistry with his wife Hailey Baldwin beats out anything else.

CALVIN KLEIN on YouTube

The couple's recent second marriage, which was first reported by People, really got so many fans even more excited about the married couple. And according to a source close to them, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding vows were "extremely meaningful." They were married in their second ceremony Sept. 30 in front of 154 guests, according to the People exclusive.

This Calvin Klein video is a fun combo of steamy and playful, which really is a perfect way to celebrate 50 years of Calvin Klein, as well as the freshly married Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.