For those of you who somehow have managed to miss the biggest pop culture news out there as of late, let me fill you in: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged. What started out as a possible rumor this past weekend was eventually confirmed by both stars when Bieber posted an Instagram and Baldwin posted a tweet earlier this week. Because the two got engaged after just a short month of publicly being back together, we don't know much about what their relationship is really like, but Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's engagement announcements actually give us a lot of insight into how they ~really~ feel about each other.

Sami Wunder is a leading international love, dating, and relationship expert whose work has led to more than 106 engagements across the globe. I asked her to help interpret what Bieber and Baldwin's social media posts really say about how they feel about each other.

"Of course, one couldn’t possibly know for sure as we are only looking at words here, but going by what I read in these articles, in my opinion, the first signs look great and truly representative of a healthy committed relationship," she tells us. Why, you ask? Allow us to explain.

First, we have Exhibit A: Bieber's Instagram. Bieber confirmed the rumors of their engagement by posting a black and white picture of himself with Baldwin sitting on his lap that he captioned:

"When we look at Justin’s love declaration on Instagram, it’s clear that this man is serious about this woman," says Wunder. "He publicly speaks of marriage and wanting to create a healthy, stable example of a relationship for his siblings. Justin’s repeated mentions of family, treating Hailey patiently and kindly, tell us that we’re looking at a man who knows what it takes to walk the long haul! It’s not just glamour and good looks but compassion and patience during the hard moments that make a relationship of this stature work in the long run. This doesn't appear to be just another chemistry-based teenager infatuation. From the looks of it, Justin seems to know and feel deep within his heart that Hailey is the one for him and is committed to making her happy!"

So now that we know Bieber's intentions are pure, let's move on to Baldwin.

Right around the same time her bae posted his Instagram, Baldwin also chimed in on Twitter, writing:

"Looking at Hailey’s post on Twitter, it’s short but feminine, modest, and reflects her happiness at the love she has found in Justin," explains Wunder. "It’s interesting to note that she doesn’t try to match his energy by responding with a note of similar intensity or length in public. Instead, her note is a simple reflection of the happiness of a young woman who feels truly grateful for the love she’s getting to experience."

So there you have it, people. Based on their posts, it really does seem like Baldwin and Bieber might actually be the real deal.

