Just days after blessing a Los Angeles-based house of worship with a rendition of Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It," Justin Bieber is opening up about how the lyrics have a personal meaning for what he’s currently going through in his life. ICYMI, Justin Bieber gave a surprise performance at church on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and his latest Instagram sheds some insight on his current state while he was singing in front of the Churchome congregation. It’s not the first time that the “What Do U Mean?” hitmaker has opened up about struggling with his mental health, but his latest message has a pretty positive note and even includes a shout out to his wife, Hailey.

Shortly after TMZ released a video of the Biebs going full-on Gospel and belting out the lines “Never would have made it/ Never would have made it without you/ I would have lost it all,” he took to Instagram to get real about the tough past couple of months.

In the post, which included a clip recorded from the evening’s performance, the singer reflected, “Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season.”

He continued, referencing his wife, “Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.”

“It says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST!” he concluded. “Love you guys we in this together.”

Throughout his career, Bieber has been open with his Beliebers about his struggles with depression, anxiety, and ADHD.

In an Instagram post back in March, the singer told his followers, “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

Judging from his latest post, he’s getting through this “tough season” with the help of his fans and his wife, Hailey, who took to his Aug. 29 Instagram to comment that she’d been backstage the whole time during his Churchome performance.

“Justin has an incredible support system,” an inside source told People earlier this year. “Hailey is his biggest supporter. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100% ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

There’s no telling whether Bieber will be performing again at his church, as he admitted prior to his performance that he hadn’t done it in the past because he didn’t want “people to think like this is a show." Still, there’s no denying that music can be healing, and Beliebers are applauding the singer for once again making the choice to open up about the state of his mental health.