From March 8 to July 10, 2018, Jupiter will be retrograde in Scorpio. Over these next four months, everyone will be revisiting old narratives that have been indoctrinated in them from their very earliest relationships. Jupiter retrograde 2018 is an invitation to clean out old ideas about self-worth, lovability, and fear from your heart, and to make room for the joy that true love is supposed to bring you.

For some signs, this process will be terrifying. For others, the feel of the heart's expansion will bring unparalleled joy almost verging on ecstasy.

If your sign responds well to Jupiter's retrograde, you'll find yourself making even more room for love. From now until the early summer, you'll be feasting at the table of intimacy and romance. Love will nourish you, feeding you in all the ways you hunger. At the same time, you'll discover how to tend to the source of passion, so that you prevent yourself from depleting your relationship's reserves.

Years from now, these signs will look back at this time and be able to identify the points where their fortunes seemed to shift. Where the world got a little bit bigger. Where they ran toward its offerings open-armed, finding delight in everything, and allowing joy to swallow them up:

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Is your love one-sided? Geminis have a knack for only revealing one aspect of themselves to their partner, and then feeling frustration when their whole self isn't seen. Nobody can know what you don't share with them, Gemini. Maybe your motivations to keep part of yourself hidden served you in the past, but if you don't show your whole self, then you're cutting off one side from getting all the love.

This Jupiter retrograde will have you figuring out how to make sure that both sides of your personality are getting the time, care, and attention that you need. You'll figure out how to embrace and move through the world with your whole being. Finally, no more hiding in the dark.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

Just because you need to cry sometimes, doesn't mean you're sad. You get overwhelmed with joy and feelings of abundance, which will have the potential to flood your heart this month. But where your relationships often panic at the sight of first tear-shed, this time around, you'll find yourself near loved ones who are able to stand by while you cry. You're free to release the flood.

Your tears have healing powers. They are the water you use to wash away anger, resentment, or pain before it is allowed to stay in your body to fester. The world needs your tears to satisfy its deep spiritual thirst. Surround yourself with the people who need some quenching, and you'll find that your nurturing becomes returned to you tenfold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

As the visionary of the zodiac, Aquarius doesn't like to waste too much energy dwelling in the past. This Jupiter retrograde will open up the future to you, handing you the tools that you need to make your wildest dreams come true. Even though it isn't happening all at once, you can see the vaguest outline of where your love life is headed, without projecting the fears of the past on your future. For the first time, many Aquarians will be approaching love without fear.

In the past, these fears have ruined you. As you shed them during these next four months, you'll feel yourself lighten. Your heart right now might feel like it's about to take flight on wings. Let it go, and roam freely wherever it needs you. You have all of the strength and protection you need.

