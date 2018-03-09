As Jupiter is entering retrograde in Scorpio, it offers opportunities for us to purge toxic narratives that you tell yourself about your love and worth in relationships. Jupiter retrograde 2018 will last for four months, from March 8 to July 10. During this time it will bring a vulnerable and healing energy to the collective. This process will be intense and dynamic, and will work at a deep level within our connections with one another.

Jupiter asks us to take responsibility for our own expansion and to push past our limitations. When it goes into retrograde, its mission doesn't change, but it does shift the work to occur internally rather than externally. With Scorpio, Jupiter is doing the work in our underworld sides, the aspects of our shadow self that emerge in our loving relationships. All signs will be asked to shed the identities that are no longer working for them. This transformative process will be more frightening for some, as Jupiter retrograde pushes us into the uncertainty of change. But more than anything, it will be exciting, especially for those who rise to the call to transform.

For these signs, the growth process might be a little more painful and intense, but it will bring a healing and connective energy that will transform your loving relationships for the better:

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

Scorpio goes deep. Harmful stories that you have been given since childhood have become buried deep beneath you, creating poisoned wellsprings of pain that become toxic, especially when turned within. As Jupiter retrogrades in your sign, these toxic knots become released and can flood your body with excruciating pain. You will probably feel particularly attacked during your work.

You might have to take off your armor in order to let this toxic energy out. You might have to take yourself to the places in time when these narratives were put in your body in the first place, in order to find their origins and obtain relief. This process will be painful for many of you, as it involves uncovering old traumas that have been long buried. Surround yourself with the softer people — the ones who make you feel the most safe and at home within yourself. They can teach you what it really means to take it easy on yourself, and break the cycles of self-punishment that hold you back from finding your joy, especially in love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is the teacher of the zodiac. With one foot in this dimension and the other in the next, you gather philosophies and storylines and share them with whomever will listen. With this Jupiter retrograde, you will be re-examining these storylines and seeing the places where they imposed boundaries on yourself and those close to you.

In what ways have these narratives imposed age-old restrictions on love, relationships, and connection? Thoughts that you might have previously perceived as revolutionary will reveal themselves to be the same old story, disguised in a different skin. As you question everything that you've learned about relationships, you will be beckoned to make some big changes when it comes to whom you commit to and how. Go in whatever direction you most fear, and do it without hesitation. On the other side of terror, you'll find your release.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20)

Jupiter's retrograde will be felt in your body, Pisces, as the emotional and psychic changes taking place do so in your own skin. Tears might bubble up more easily. You might find yourself forced to take some time off from work or relationships. Projects or milestones might be stalled or delayed if you push too hard. Rather than biting off more than you can chew, a long weekend or a short trip out of town will give you some much-needed perspective. Put your phone on silent.

It will be difficult to take this space from your work or loved ones, because you'll feel like you're missing out on meeting certain deadlines that you have set for yourself. But time is dynamic. Just because you don't talk to someone for a week, doesn't mean they will be out of your life forever. Try getting into sound healing and meditative work to restore your sense of inner peace.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!