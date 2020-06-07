No one likes hearing they're about to have the "worst" week. In fact, this news is likely absolutely frustrating. However, astrology is full of nuances and complexities, and nothing in this is ancient cosmic practice is ever inherently bad or good. When I say June 8, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, I'm saying it will be full of intensity and extremity. At moments it might feel so beautiful you could cry. At others? You might feel so overwhelmed by everything you're feeling.

Neptune — planet of dreams, the subconscious, and emotions — is at play this week. Forming a square with the sun in Gemini on June 11, you may be struggling with feelings of insecurity and sensitivity. Neptune is a planet that dissolves boundaries, and if you don't actively protect yourself, you may feel defenseless. Grounding practices will help you calm down when the anxiety becomes too overwhelming.

However, Neptune isn't just a planet of paranoia and fear. It's also a planet of imagination, creativity, and therapy. As it joins forces with Mars — planet of energy and vitality — on June 13, you'll feel pushed to connect with your intuition and explore the confines of your inner world. Neptune is a planet that helps you experience larger than life things; it's a planet that helps you believe in fantasy, a better world, and the seemingly impossible. If you feel afraid or anxious this week, consider where those feelings are coming from. If you shift your perspective towards a comfort in the unknown, this energy will feel incredibly empowering.

However, if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, it may feel even more difficult to find your center this week. Here's why:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You Might Feel Disconnected From Your Reality

If you feel as though you don't know where you're supposed to be, what you're supposed to be doing, or how you're supposed to feel, it's no wonder. It's as if you're taking a step back from reality and realizing that so many of the things you rely on are not necessarily true, Cancer. If you focus too much on guarantees or concrete outcomes, you'll only feel even more lost. This week, try to find comfort in knowing there's no way to know how something will work out. You're living in the present moment and that's all you're guaranteed.

Scorpio: You May Feel Terrified Of Letting Go And Being Free

Your attachments are being slowly pried away from you this week, Scorpio, and if you're unwilling to embrace change, this may leave you feeling incredibly vulnerable. You'll be challenged to let go of what no longer serves you and accept that sometimes your commitment to something may be more unhealthy than you realize. Think of all the ways in which these attachments have done more harm than good; think of how they have prevented you from experiencing the full extent of your freedom. Instead of scrambling to go back in time, embrace the promise your future holds.

Pisces: You Might Feel Overwhelmed With So Many Emotions

You're already such an emotional sign, but the fact that Neptune and Mars are colliding in your zodiac sign is upping the emotions to a downright ridiculous level. Breathe, Pisces. You're an incredibly deep feeler and this is not a weakness, it's a strength. Just make sure you allow your emotions to inspire you to take action in a positive manner. Wallowing in your feelings will only make you feel worse. Instead of letting your emotions encompass you, let them point you in the direction you need to be moving toward.