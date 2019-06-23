Are your moods an unpredictable mess? Are you feeling sensitive to even the most well-intentioned jokes? Are you crying about the most random things? It sounds like Cancer season is underway and it makes perfect sense if you're feeling overly emotional or out-of-whack. I mean, I'm a Cancer rising, but even I feel overwhelmed by my own watery nature, so I can only imagine what all you non-water-influenced people are going through. Which reminds me: June 24, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, so you have every reason to take a moment for some self-care. Geminis, Virgos, and Sagittarians, cancel your plans, take a bath, call a loved one, and marathon a show you've already seen a thousand times. It's the Cancer way.

To be honest, Cancer season can be a heart-wrenching time as it is, especially if you've been avoiding your feelings, but this week is particularly chaotic for a few reasons. As of June 24, romance- and beauty-oriented Venus will both oppose unruly Jupiter and square overly-sensitive Neptune. This stimulates your desire and creates a hunger for something that may be unattainable or unrealistic. At the same time, it'll be easy to give in to delusional thinking that distorts your judgment, especially when it comes to your relationships and confidence in yourself. Make sure you keep yourself in check and remember to keep your thoughts and feelings grounded in the facts. It's OK to feel insecure, just so long as you don't lash out because of it.

If you've got your sun or rising in Gemini, Virgo, or Sagittarius, here's why you might be feeling strange:

Gemini: You Could Be Feeling A Bit Insecure About Yourself

Venus is currently sending roses to your first house of the self, making you so attractive to everyone who lays eyes on you. However, you might experience distorted feelings about yourself this week when Venus forms a square to hazy and confusing Neptune. Not only will this probably make you feel more sensitive and easily hurt, it might skew your perception of the way you look and make you feel less lovable. Let this be a reminder that you are beautiful. Don't forget it.

You're deeply in touch with your clever and intelligent side this week because Mercury is entering your third house of communication. Revel in being you.

Virgo: You Might Feel Shy And Stuck In Your Own Head

Your ruling planet is Mercury and it gives you all your analytical, logical, and quick-thinking talents. However, Mercury is entering your 12th house of spirituality, which might feel super uncomfortable for your facts-over-fiction nature. For one thing, this could make you feel like being alone, especially because you might feel less talkative than usual. This is bound to be a somewhat confusing time, as you're more focused on your subconscious than on the outer world.

However, even if you feel out of touch, both the sun and Mars are in your 11th house of community, bringing all the like-minded folk your way.

Sagittarius: There Could Be Imbalance In Your Relationships

Jupiter, your ruling planet, is currently encouraging so much growth in your life. Traveling through your first house of the self, it's making you feel larger than life, as though you can do anything. However, this week, Venus is opposing Jupiter, creating a debate between these two planets. Since Venus is in your seventh house of partnerships, you could feel as though you're fighting for power amongst the people in your life. Remember that a relationship must be based on equality and mutual respect.

Aside from this pesky little blip in the week, Mercury is entering your ninth house of adventure and philosophy and this is exactly where you love to be. Carpe diem, as they say. It's your time.