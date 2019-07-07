Look, July 2019 is a month I think every astrologer has been warning you about. You're coming away from a transformative solar eclipse in Cancer, which is still working its way through your heart and demanding you make a change. You're dealing with the disorientation of Mercury retrograde in Leo, which could be testing your confidence and communication abilities. If your zodiac sign made the cut this week, don't take it too personally, because the truth is, every zodiac sign is having a rough time. But let's talk about who's being affected the most, and July 8, 2019 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Virgo. If you've got your sun or rising sign in any of the following, it's important you set boundaries and time aside for some self-care.

If you thought Mercury retrograde was rough as it is, know that it's about to get a whole lot more intense when it forms a conjunction with combative Mars right as the week begins. All the feelings and thoughts that Mercury retrograde is currently stirring will be emphasized, which could lead to more conflict and aggression. Try to breathe through your emotions and channel them into something constructive rather than destructive. During this week, the sun will also form an opposition with both rigid Saturn and obsessive Pluto. These transits can make you feel trapped, as though you can't get to where you want to be, as well as encourage unhealthy coping mechanisms. And, with Mars forming a square to unpredictable Uranus, everyone will be surprising you, and not necessarily in a good way.

Need I say more? I hope I haven't frightened you too much, because you'll definitely survive. Here's some advice to get these zodiac signs through it:

Gemini: You May Feel Totally Disorganized And Confused

Oh, Gemini, my heart goes out to you. Nobody understands how difficult Mercury retrograde can be more than you (and Virgo). After all, Mercury is your ruling planet and this transit can seriously up your anxiety levels. When it forms a conjunction with Mars, you'll feel all the more frazzled, and because this takes place in your third house of communication, you might speak impulsively or allow your mind to get way too far ahead of you.

However, let's not disregard how wonderful this week will be for your finances and self-worth. The sun and Venus are in your second house of value and they're connecting beautifully with Uranus and Neptune.

Leo: You Might Feel Like Everything Is Out-Of-Whack

You thrive when you're flourishing with confidence and compliments. Unfortunately, with Mercury retrograding in your first house of the self, it might be more difficult for you to express that natural self-esteem you're so famed for. When Mercury forms a conjunction with Mars, you might feel even more driven to prove yourself or take what you want, but don't let desperation get the best of you. Practice self-acceptance instead of ruthlessness.

Despite all the mayhem, you have an opportunity for some spiritual magic this week. With the sun and Venus in your 12th house of spirituality as they connect with Neptune and Uranus, there are replenishing revelations on the way.

Virgo: You Could Feel A Bit Irrational Or Out Of Focus

Like Gemini, Mercury retrograde is rarely ever a walk in the park for you. This is your ruling planet we're talking about here so this transit is your own personal nightmare. When Mercury and Mars form a conjunction this week, you could feel all the more irrational and disconnected from reality, because they're both creating confusion in your 12th house of the subconscious. Remember, you don't have to be alone with your feelings. Reach out for help. Let someone talk you in the right direction.

Your social life is definitely the answer to your problems this week because both the sun and Venus are in your 11th house of community. When they join forces with Uranus and Neptune, you'll find that human connection can cure anything.