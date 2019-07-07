Ah, Cancer season. When the sun is in this cardinal water sign, I think of mermaids flipping their fins through a turquoise lagoon. I dream of pearls wedged tightly inside of oysters. I see waves crashing gently on the sandy shore. Doesn't the constant ebb and flow of water remind you of your emotions? The way it surges, cleanses, and fluidly moves? This is one powerful Cancer season you're in the middle of and this time, water is replenishing your entire universe. This might sound intense, but you'll appreciate it so much, because July 8, 2019 will be the best week for these zodiac signs. Who am I talking about? You guessed it. If you've got your sun or rising sign in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, it's time to rejoice, because this is a wonderful week to be a water sign.

Mercury might be retrograde, but that doesn't mean there still isn't a lot to indulge in this week. It jumps right off with Venus — planet of love and beauty — forming a thrilling sextile with unique and rebellious Uranus. This will encourage you to embrace what makes you an individual and strive for freedom. There's no one else in this world like you and it's worth loving yourself for. When the sun forms a dreamy and mystical trine with Neptune — planet of spirituality and transcendence — you'll find the world has become far more empathetic and kind. Everyone has a struggle and it's important to remain compassionate and open to each other, even if it's someone you don't normally get along with.

The cosmos may be raging with chaos right now, but the following zodiac signs will feel inspired in spite of it all:

Cancer: You're Reveling In The Magic Of Your Individuality

The sun is in your first house of the self, powering you with energy and enthusiasm to go after what you want. You're putting yourself out there and becoming the person you've always wanted to be.

A solar eclipse from last week, July 2, is still working its transformation on you, but the fact that the sun is forming a trine with Neptune is only reminding you that you're on the right path. When Venus in your first house, you're embracing your beauty, and when it forms a sextile with Uranus, you're remembering exactly what makes you so beautiful.

Scorpio: You're In The Mood For An Adventure You'll Never Forget

The start of summer is always an immensely gratifying time for you because this is when the sun takes a tour through your ninth house of adventure and expansion. You're in the mood to travel and reach new heights. A spiritual revelation may take place while the sun forms a trine with magical Neptune, so indulge in the meaning that surrounds you. You're an eternal soul and it stretches far beyond your body.

There's an opportunity for a wild ride that will excite you beyond belief when Venus forms a sextile with Uranus. Don't be afraid of going against the grain.

Pisces: Artistic Inspiration Will Strike You Like A Blast Of Color

No one will appreciate the sun's trine with Neptune more than you. The sun is in your fifth house of fun and pleasure and Neptune is in Pisces. What does this mean? You're probably going to feel flushed with enthusiasm for life. This is an incredibly creative transit for you so follow your artistic instinct. Feel like reaching for the paint brush or dancing in your underwear? Go for it.

There may even be an idea that launches a project or an endeavor that will take you away. When Venus forms a sextile with Uranus, you'll see things in a way that feels so new to you.