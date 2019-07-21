No offense to any Cancers out there, but that was one immensely challenging and emotionally wrought Cancer season. With Mercury retrograde topped with two life-changing and overwhelming eclipses, it's safe to say most of us shed a few tears over the course of the past few weeks. I'm happy to report the eclipses are officially behind us, even if you're still feeling hungover from all the intensity and abrupt transformation. Though Mercury retrograde is still twisting and turning through the cosmos, there's no doubt that the week of July 22, 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs, so it's time to raise your hands in the air like you just don't care. What am I talking about? Oh, just the fact that the sun enters Leo on July 22, jumpstarting a whole new journey.

If you've got your sun or rising sign in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, you'll be beyond appreciative of what's to come this week. In fact, it'll probably feel like a breath of fresh air. When the sun is in Leo, the cosmos are radiating the most creative and courageous energy. This is the time to express yourself artistically, dive into romance, and revel in being the unique soul that you are. And, if you were hoping there would be something lovely in store for your love life this week, I've got good news: Venus — planet of love and romance — will also enter Leo on July 27, which will kick up the flirtatious vibes and shower you with self-love. There's no better time than now to remember why it's so awesome to be you.

Here's why fire signs are in for a gorgeous week:

Aries: It's Officially "Hot Girl Summer," So Party On

Are you ready to dance like nobody's watching? Ready to grab the paintbrushes and create a masterpiece? Go on a few dates and revel in romance? You better be, because the sun has entered your fifth house of fun and pleasure, flushing your universe with the most fulfilling and exhilarating energy. With Venus joining the sun in your fifth house, you're bound to attract lots of friends and lovers, so stay tuned.

Take care of your emotional wellbeing with Mercury retrograde taking place in your fourth house of home and family. This could make it difficult to find a sense of comfort.

Leo: Your Solar Return Is Here And You're Feeling So Confident

It's your time to shine, Leo, because the sun is your ruling planet and it has officially entered your first house of the self. You're being powered with confidence and self-worth, so get ready to put your entire heart into every move you make. Oh, and did I mention your Venus return is happening this week as well? You're literally the most attractive person around these days, so treat yourself to whatever you want.

However, let's not forget Mercury retrograde is now in your 12th house of the subconscious. There may be devastating secrets just waiting to reveal themselves.

Sagittarius: You're On The Verge Of An Exciting Adventure

This is one of the best times of the year for you because the sun has finally entered your ninth house of adventure and philosophy. Who loves an adventure more than a Sagittarius? You practically invented adventure! Now, you're coming away from an intense and smoldering period in your eighth house of death and rebirth. You've worked through your shadow and now it's time to let spontaneity and new experiences lead the way.

Despite this excitement, be mindful. Mercury retrograde is now in your eighth house, which may bring back some of those issues you've been trying to put behind you.