Pressure to have fun and revel in joy is high during the week of the fourth of July. A holiday that's rooted in pride, good vibes, relaxation, and carefree amusement inevitably causes one's frustrations to seem all the more obvious by comparison. Even during pleasant times, the constant cycle of error, growth, and release continues. Try as we might to take a break from reality, the universe never stops spinning us towards destiny. Sometimes these turns get sharper and more disorienting than usual, that's all. So hang tight when I say that as of July 2, 2018, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Gemini, and Virgo. If you're sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the following, prepare for more spontaneity than usual.

This is not to say that these zodiac signs are guaranteed a week of destruction. While the planets can entrust you with a heavier burden, it's ultimately up to you how you choose to deal with it. No matter what astrology says, you'll always have free will to make your own decisions in the face of a challenge. All a horoscope does is reveal scenarios that could potentially take place in your life. It's a warning: a way for you to be as prepared as you could possibly be.

Aries: You May Not Be Prepared For These Emotions

Mars, your ruling planet, will be challenging your entire universe for the next couple of months. You're being opened up, rearranged, and then put back together. The process, while leading you toward growth, is rife with possible difficulties. With the last quarter moon releasing energy in your first house of the self, you could be reckoning with introspective thoughts that call on you to let go of toxicity in your life. You may not always see what's standing in the way of your success and happiness. However obvious darkness may appear to you this week, try to appreciate the honesty from the universe.

When the sun forms trines with Neptune in your 12th house of spirituality and Jupiter in your eighth house of transformation, you will experience clarity from deep within. In fact, the insight you receive could make everything in your world make sense.

Gemini: You Might Be Frustrated By Challenges

When Mars forms a difficult opposition with Mercury, your ruling planet, you could feel as though your seesawing from one feeling to another. With Mars in your ninth house of knowledge while Mercury is in your third house of communication, you could find yourself tripping over your words, making statements you don't truly mean, or trusting false information. Make it a point to double check your beliefs for sticking by them this week. Taking a moment to sit with your thoughts before voicing them could make a world of a difference in the outcome.

As the sun forms a trine with Neptune in your 10th house of career, you're in a period of daydreaming and brainstorming about your life's work. This is an amazing week to make plans for the future, to apply to new jobs, to try a hand at something new, or put an idea to work.

Virgo: You May Find Yourself In Uncomfortable Places

Mercury is your ruling planet. As intelligent, guiding, and adventurous this planet makes you, it also instills you with an endless whirlwind of nervousness. When Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with Mars in your sixth house of health and work, you might find it difficult to balance your fears and illusions with the reality of your routine. Take care not to let your perception become warped by irrational ideas. It could steer you away from your path if you're not careful.

It wouldn't be the worst idea to ask your closest friends to hold your hand through strange moments or bizarre situations. As much as you'd like to appear to be in control, the sun forming a trine with Neptune in your seventh house of partnerships is flushing your relationships with loving energy.