If you thought astrology was nothing but adorably relatable memes and zodiac sign compatibility, you've got another thing coming. While astrology is definitely something to laugh about from time to time and enjoy, the study of the cosmos is serious business. It's a psychological framework helping you identify your strengths and weaknesses. It's a motivating force that encourages you to take advantage of opportunities for growth. It also warns you when there may be tough times ahead. Speaking of tough times, July 13, 2020 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs, but don't worry. It's definitely temporary, as are all things in astrology (and in life).

If you were born under the influence of Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, one thing's for sure: You might find Cancer season to be a little, dare I say, "much"? When the sun is in this emotional, sensitive, and heartfelt zodiac sign, it really brings out the water works, and for you fire signs out there, it can be a bit of a downer. However, it's all about how you look at the experience, because Cancer season asks you to face your innermost feelings and get reacquainted with your heart. If you haven't been avoiding your true self, this week might not be so bad after all.

With that being said, the sun forms an intense opposition to the Jupiter-Pluto conjunction starting on July 14, which has been pushing you to strive for the absolute best and embrace transformation. However, as you go after your desires, you may be pressed to take drastic measures this week. Always consider the potential risks of whatever action you're thinking of taking. A shortcut may seem like a clever idea, but the consequences may make you regret it.

Think carefully this week, especially if you're a fire sign:

Shutterstock

Aries: You're Facing Issues That Have Been Waiting At Home

You're getting a clear understanding of what you want your home to look like and who you want to surround you, Aries. You didn't have a say in your roots, but you do have a say in what can grow from them. Remember you can't change where you come from, but you'll always be stronger because of it. Growth will never mean changing yourself completely. It'll always be about doing your best with what you have. Give yourself a break and acknowledge how well you're doing, but strive to make decisions that reflect the life you want to have.

Leo: You May Be Secluding Yourself From The Rest Of The World

You're searching for magic at the moment, Leo. The world may not seem as bright or enticing right now, pushing you to escape from it all and visit a place even more beautiful. There's no reason to fight your instinct to spend time alone with your imagination, but you may want to find a healthy balance between escapism and being present. If you slip too far away from the real world, it'll be even easier to come back. Keep one foot on the ground at all times so you don't float away.

Sagittarius: You Could Be Feeling Way Too Emotionally Attached

You may be searching for something to complete you at the moment, Sagittarius. Whether it's a person, a project, or success of any kind, there's a hole you may be trying to fill. However, the harder you try to fill it, the deeper the hole seems. Remember you are whole just as you are. Feel the earth beneath your feet, feel the air surrounding you, and concentrate on your heartbeat. There's nothing missing. Is it possible you're creating this missing thing the more you search for it?