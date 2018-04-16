There was a time in my life when I actually believed in the whole “no days off” approach. Looking back now, I realize this mindset isn’t just foolish; it’s also unrealistic. This isn’t to say your goals don’t take work and dedication, but your body also requires a little rest, and a lot of love. Growing up, one of my inspirations was always Dancing With The Stars judge, Julianne Hough. When I had the opportunity to ask about Julianne Hough’s self-care days in a phone interview with Elite Daily, I was surprised to learn that, not only does the 29-year-old take days off, her idea of what it means to truly rest isn’t too far off from mine. It just goes to show, when you strip away the A-list status and the designer clothes, celebrities really are just like us.

Being the impressionable teenager that I was while I watched Hough gracefully move across the screen as a coach on DWTS before taking her seat at the judge's table, I always just assumed the star, when she wasn't dancing, had to be in the gym every other free second of the day to look as fantastic as she does. There’s no denying the performer has worked, and continues to work hard for her success, but rest days are also vital to Hough because, she tells Elite Daily, they keep her balanced and, most importantly, healthy.

According to Adam Tenforde, M.D., an assistant professor of physical medicine and rehab at Harvard University, recovery is just as important as your training schedule. He told Runner's World,

As much as athletes focus on their volume of training and the speed at which they do workouts, what they do outside of running [or any exercise regimen] is equally important to becoming stronger and more resilient in the future.

It's awesome to be into fitness and have an active relationship with your body, but it's also important to know how to appreciate and nurse your body when it needs to take a breather and unwind. If you need a little inspiration on how to go about doing that, I spoke to Julianne Hough in an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, and she mapped out exactly what the perfect self-care day would look like for her. Not only does it sound lovely, but you can also easily copy her routine for your own self-care days.

1 She Loves To Cuddle With Her Dogs juleshough on Instagram When I asked Hough to describe her ideal rest day, the first thing to come to mind was spending plenty of time with her favorite pooches. "I make out with my dogs," she laughs, and I can hear her smile through the phone. "No," she says, a little more seriously, "I make them cuddle me." I mean, is there anything better than sprawling out on the couch and snuggling with your fur babies? Unfortunately, unlike Hough, I have a little more trouble persuading my 3-year-old Tabby cat, Aria, to cuddle with me whenever I'm in the mood, but when she finally decides to plop down on my chest (never my stomach, always my chest), it's an instant comfort after a hard day.

2 She's Big On Baths juleshough on Instagram Hough loves settling into a warm bath when she finds time to unwind, and while that might sound like a full-on cliche (because, come on, who doesn't adore dropping fizzy, sweet-smelling bath bombs into a tub of water and soaking in a psychedelic swirl of colors?), this dancer does baths better than anyone you've seen on Instagram. Though we didn't discuss where she stands about bubbles versus salts (Julianne, if you're reading this, let's touch base), she did let me in on a little secret: Her favorite way to adorn her bathroom decor while she soaks is with gorgeously tinted crystals. "I'm definitely getting more into minerals and crystals, and elements of the earth, and kind of learning about the energies they hold," she tells Elite Daily. "So I'll take baths with my crystals around. It's a great way to unwind."

3 She Gets A Little Movement In By Walking Her Dogs juleshough on Instagram Just because it's your designated "rest day," doesn't mean you have to veg out like a couch potato (but seriously, no judgments if that's the way you want to spend it) for hours on end. In fact, according to SHAPE, your rest day can definitely include some low-intensity activities, like strolling through the park or going for a bike ride. Hough tells Elite Daily that she and her beau, Brooks Laich, like to find ways to stay active during their downtime, and an easy way to do this is by taking their puppies out for a walk (and taking adorable snapshots along the way to capture the moment).

4 She Treats Herself To A Glass Of Wine juleshough on Instagram The key to living and leading a healthy lifestyle is balance. In other words, find an exercise you love and weave it into your schedule regularly, eat wholesome, tasty, good-for-you foods with a ton of nutrients, and, most importantly, let yourself indulge. For me, that means eating a piece of chocolate for dessert with a mug of tea after dinner. For Hough, it means wine. "I like to have a glass of wine every once in awhile" she tells Elite Daily. This could definitely work to Hough's benefit, especially if she prefers sipping glasses of red over white. According to Everyday Health, there are a few benefits to drinking merlot in moderation, such as a better memory, a boosted immune system, and stronger bones. Sounds like post-workout recovery at its finest to me.