Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich’s Astrological Compatibility Is Intense

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's connection has been intense right from the start — but then what else would you expect when two Cancers meet and fall in love? The two began dating in 2014 and were engaged the following year. They married in 2017 and, throughout it all, they've not been shy about packing on the PDA on the red carpet. But when you consider Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's astrological compatibility, all that earnestness and speed just makes so much sense.

Hough was born on July 20, 1988 and Laich on June 23, 1983, which puts them both squarely under the sign of Cancer. If you're familiar with this sign, you know that Cancer is very in touch with their emotions. While it might take a bit to get them to open up, this sign loves hard and passionately once they drop their guards. Above all else, they crave a partnership built on trust, mutual understanding, and security. When they come together, those shared values can make for a lasting and powerful bond. But like all signs, Cancer also has its struggles, and when they're multiplied by two the friction can be severe.

Here’s what else we can divine about Hough and Laich’s connection based on their astrological compatibility.

Homelife Is Everything.

When two Cancers come together, the nesting begins almost immediately. That's because creating a stable and comfortable home life is everything to this sign. Cancer's in it for the long term, so they're all about creating domestic bliss and establishing a family dynamic, whether that includes children, pets, or just a family of two. The key is to create the perfect sanctuary where they can feel safe, connected, and they shut out the world whenever they want to. Cancer couples do need to be careful about not closing off the outside world too much, as they can sometimes get so involved with one another they forget about everything and everyone else around them.

The Emotional Bond Is Epic.

Cancer is ruled by the Moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion. Add to this the fact that Cancer's a water sign and you can bet that they're very in touch with their emotions. For other signs who don’t have that kind of emotional depth, Cancer's intensity can be confusing, but for a fellow Cancer it all makes perfect sense. Being understood on that deep and fundamental level creates a powerful bond between Cancer couples. They can totally be themselves and expose their vulnerabilities in a way they never could before. That's what soulmate connections are made of.

Sexual Chemistry Can Be A Struggle.

While Cancer couples have little trouble getting on the same page when it comes to their values, their vision of the future, and their emotional connection, they, like all pairings, have their struggles. In their case, trouble can arise involving their chemistry in the bedroom. It's not that there isn't plenty of attraction or love, it's just that Cancer tends to be more passive when it comes to initiating sex. If the intentional effort isn't made by both parties to step it up in the passion department, this area of the relationship can stall out after the honeymoon phase — which can lead to resentment and anger between sensitive Cancers. While Cancer couples can have epically passionate connections, it just takes a little more effort to keep those fires burning over the long haul.

Overall, Cancer couples like Hough and Laich are highly compatible in almost all the ways that count most, so they have a very good chance of creating lifelong connections. Fingers crossed that these two continue to go the distance.